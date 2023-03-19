Stefano Piolitechnician of Milanspoke to the microphones of Sky Sport after defeat against Udinese: “It was a negative game, when the team plays a game so halfway through it means that the coach has prepared it badly compared to the possibilities.”

SHORT BLANKET – “We’re not thinking about the quarterfinals, it’s not a question of short blankets, but of performance level. If we go down a level, this happens”

DISAPPOINTMENT – “I’m disappointed with our work, we did really badly in the last week. There are always worries but now we have to take advantage of the break”.

CHANGE OF MODULE – “A few goals? I think that in the other games we built but didn’t materialize much, tonight we played under rhythm. When Rebic and Krunic came on we went back to 4231, we weren’t able to put what we know how to do on the pitch”.

LION – “I asked him to be a striker, the problem is that when he goes too far from goal it becomes difficult. Today when he was close to goal he created dangers, but I don’t feel like talking about singles. We all have to do better.”

NEW MODULE CHANGE – “We can come back, we’ll evaluate everything. It will depend a lot on our conditions, we’ll do everything necessary to play a football that we like best and that we’re capable of.”

NO MOMENT – “Did I expect it? Absolutely not, there were no signs. Tonight we started badly and finished worse. We have to work better, I have to work better.”

PERSPECTIVES – “I train a responsible and aware team, we will field better performances”.

