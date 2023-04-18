Milan, Pioli prepares the strategy for Napoli: the choice on Bennacer and Giroud | First page

Olivier Giroud at the Maradona in Naples he has already scored a decisive goal in the past and dreams of repeating himself in tomorrow’s match which is worth accessing the Champions League semi-finals. The French forward has recovered from the small problem he picked up in the first leg and will be the offensive end of a team that does not want to speculate on Ismaël Bennacer’s opening goal.

THE OWNERS ARE BACK- The massive turnover created by Stefano Pioli in the last championship match drawn by Milan on the Bologna field had a clear objective: to rest all the starters who will be reconfirmed against Napoli. Simon Kjaer will lead a defense made up of captain Davide Calabria on the right, Fikayo Tomori in the center and Theo Hernandez on the left. The Maginot line in midfield, in Pioli’s tactical plans, will be made up of Sandro Tonali and Rade Krunic.

BENNACER ATTACK PLAYER- The third direct confrontation in less than two weeks against Spalletti’s boys brought a certainty: Ismaël Bennacer will play in the frontline with the clear objective of exploiting his shot from outside and the ability to raise the pressure on Napoli’s main source of play, i.e. Lobotka. Rafael Leao and Brahim Díaz will be the two arrows called to exploit the capabilities in the restart phase.