Stefano PioliRossoneri coach, expressed himself thus to Sky Sport in the post Milan-Empoli: “It’s not the result we wanted and we may have regrets about the first half. We played with great intensity and great pressure, not conceding anything, and doing everything we had to do to win in the second half, but the ball didn’t go in. I see a healthy team. It’s a bad result, not a bad performance.”

Disappointed with Rebic and Origi?

“Goals are expected from the forwards. The taller full-backs would have given us more width in the first half and we had to fill the area better, not only with the forwards. The team played a good game, but we lacked something… “.

The alternatives are not up to the owners…

“The judgment could have been different if Rebic had scored in the first half, if Origi had scored with a little more luck with his heel… De Ketelaere does everything he has to do in training to convince me; he works as hard as his team-mates Then I had already changed a lot and I didn’t want to exaggerate. You all said ‘finally the 3 midfielders’ and today… Choices are made. Charles has to be ready and trains very well: he’s a mature boy. Then I make the my choices”.

What game was it today?

“It’s been a long time since we played with this intensity, compactness and desire not to let the opponents play. I’m sorry, we’re Milan, but in my opinion as a coach we’re returning to our levels. We can do better. Our game is improving”.

How will he play against Napoli?

“I didn’t do any genius. Tomorrow morning I’ll tell the team one thing: in Naples we needed points more than them. On Wednesday we’ll have great motivation and we’ll both play with great energy. I expect a strong Naples, a completely different match from the championship Maybe we’ll change something, because Napoli have positions that created us and could create problems for us. Playing the Champions League here at San Siro is fantastic. Napoli is a great team. Then, as happened to us, we lost to spend so much in the Champions League. something in the league.”