Il Milan di Pioli is called to the match at the home of Fiorentina for the 25th matchday of Serie A. An important match from the point of view of the standings, with a commitment to the Champions League on the horizon. The Rossoneri coach will have to do without the disqualified Leao and Krunic. FOLLOW THE LIVE WRITTEN

PIOLI’S WORDS IN THE CONFERENCE

In memory of Davide Astori, the team that launched him competes against the one that consecrated him: a thought.



Davide will smile, intimately for me it’s always a special game. Tomorrow even more because Astori is always with me. I am happy with the association set up in Davide’s name which will do good to less fortunate people, as he would have liked.

How important will this week be for Milan?



For us, the Champions League is tomorrow against Fiorentina. A very difficult challenge between two teams that are similar in terms of game principles. They will give us a hard time, but we want to keep winning.

When will De Ketelaere turn?



Every game every player must think he is decisive. Diaz will not be in the game due to a knee sprain, it will be Charles’ turn but it’s never the individual who can determine the result. The whole team will have to play a good match.

Do I take Juventus into account in the Champions League race?



No, but only because we always run the race only on ourselves. Let’s think about our games without looking at the standings.

What did the Sparrow episode leave you with and what shouldn’t happen again?



Davide left us great teachings, to me and to those who were with me in those moments. He was a true captain.

Is this the moment to push for Milan?



We must give continuity to results and performances. We are the ones who condition ourselves, but when we play as we know for so many elements, we have so many chances of achieving positive results. We have to play carefully and with determination. With more players available we feel stronger, Calabria, Bennacer and Florenzi will also be back in the squad. These last few months will make a difference.

Thiaw was Mvp of the month for Milan in February: did you expect this personality?



A well-deserved award for what has been done. Thiaw applies himself a lot and is part of the role, he can’t let go for a moment because a mistake is enough to condition the result. He remains a very young player but with great characteristics to be of an excellent level.

What playing time does Zlatan Ibrahimovic have and will he have?



Ibra can play even now as a starter, not with ninety minutes. It’s normal that he wants to play as a starter, like everyone else, then Zlatan is like that and it’s his strength. His return is very important, training with him is different and brings extra value.

How do you raise the bar to not get distracted by Tottenham?



Training as the team trained for this game, with maximum concentration. We will certainly not think about Spurs against Fiorentina because we will have time to recover energy and prepare for that match as well.

Why did you wait for this moment to enter Thiaw?



Because as a coach I make choices, if I haven’t chosen him before it’s because I thought someone was more ready than him.

Better to have a president who doesn’t meddle in tactical choices?



There are different situations and different philosophies. I often hear Cardinale after matches, but never before because he respects our work.

Should it improve the offensive productivity of the forwards?

Even last year we didn’t have a 25-goal striker. We can send many players into the net, but of course I would be happy for them if they scored more. However, the work they are doing is very important, but I want to continue to be unpredictable.

Italiano has often put you in difficulty: do you have countermeasures in mind?



Vincenzo is one of the best young coaches around, Fiorentina play very well and are difficult for everyone to deal with. We will also have difficulties tomorrow because they have quality and organization.

Does Diaz worry you?



We will do everything to get him back for Tottenham.

Is this the best moment of the season for Milan?



A positive week from which we benefited in terms of confidence, morale and energy. We have to insist because the championship is long and difficult, we have to score a lot of points. We will have to have the mental attitude to think we can win the game at any moment.

How are Adli and Vranckx?



They are working very well and are available, then I will make my choices.