Milan, Pioli: ‘Until the 7′ Inter had never entered the area. Hope for Leao. The referee? Two weights and two measures’ | First page

Il Milan collapses 2-0 against Inter in the Champions League semi-final first leg, the Rossoneri coach at the end of the match Stephen Pioli intervened at Prime Video: “Inter played better than us in the first half and scored two goals, we played better in the second half and were unable to score two goals. We missed too many balls in the first half. Inter in the first 7 they had still entered the area, they scored on the first corner kick, we had to be more attentive and more ready, even on the second goal. We wanted another performance and another result, but we have to believe in it because episodes can change games “.

LACK OF COMPACTNESS AND INTENSITY – “The goal was to be a compact, intense and aggressive team. Inter got the better of many second balls, then you clearly take control of the game. And they were very good at scoring two goals. The match ended very complicated from a tactical and mental point of view, but I saw a great reaction. And that’s what we want to see when we return.”

ANOTHER SPIRIT IN THE RECOVERY – “We certainly need to start over from our attitude in the second half, when the match was more balanced and we had the chance to reopen it. We need a more energetic and qualitative approach than today. We need to raise the level, put in a performance that is different from tonight, closer to that of the second half”.

HAVE YOU TALKED WITH THE TEAM ALREADY? – “The boys are aware that it’s not the performance we wanted. There is disappointment, but also the will to reopen it in the second leg”.

ANGER WITH THE REFEREE – “In so many half-and-half situations I have seen double standards”.

LION – “Will he make it in six days? Let’s see, the hope is that he can make it”.

Then to Sky: “Inter were better than us in the first few minutes and they took advantage of the chances, in the second half we were better than them but we didn’t materialize. We need the conviction that we can come back. Leao? Regardless of him, in the first half we had to play better. How do we turn it around? Playing for Milan, with the quality and intensity we have, putting a lot of pressure and immediately taking the lead.”