Milan, Pioli’s squad for Inter: Leao remains in doubt | First page

Il Milan he met this morning at the Hotel Melià where will he approach tonight’s great challenge, the Champions League semi-final against Inter. Rafael’s conditions are still to be ascertained Lion who will have a tryout mid-morning, these are the players who have arrived at the Rossoneri training camp and have therefore been called up by Stefano Pegs:

GOALKEEPERS

Maignan
gazebo

DEFENDERS

Theo
Calabria
Tomori
kjaer
Thiaw
Rabbit
Cage
Ballo-Tourè

MIDDLEFIELDS

Tone them
Bennacer
Krunic
He runs away
Saele makers

FORWARDERS

Giroud
brahim diaz
Messiah
Origi
The Ketelaere
Rebic

