Milan rally 2023-2024: everyone at Milanello, now a conference | LIVE NEWS

Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan 2023-2024 season begins today with the meeting at Milanello. The LIVE of the first day from the sports center

+++ MILAN MEETING 2023-2024 LIVE +++

—

2.45 PM – MILAN, SCARONI: “VERY IMPORTANT TOUR IN THE USA: WE ARE THE MOST LOVED”

Paolo Scaroni, President of Milan, on the day of the Rossoneri meeting spoke about the Soccer Champions Tour that awaits the Devil in the USA

2.28 PM – MILAN MEETING: FURLANI’S ARRIVAL AT MILANELLO | PM VIDEO

Giorgio Furlani is present at the Milan meeting. The Rossoneri club manager arrived a few minutes ago at the Milanello sports centre

2.26 PM – MILAN MEETING, THE FIRST FANS ARRIVE AT MILANELLO | PM VIDEO

Today the AC Milan meeting at Milanello. Training in the afternoon, but the first fans are starting to arrive before the conference

2.15 pm – MILAN MEETING, PIOLI’S PRESS CONFERENCE IN MILANELLO | LIVE NEWS

Stefano Pioli holds the first press conference of the 2023-2024 season to inaugurate the AC Milan gathering at Milanello: LIVE statements

1.43 PM – MILAN MEETING: MONCADA’S ARRIVAL IN MILANELLO | PM VIDEO

Geoffrey Moncada is present at the Milan meeting. The Rossoneri club manager arrived a few minutes ago at the Milanello sports centre

12.45 – NINE SPRING PLAYERS JOIN: WHO THEY ARE

AC Milan meeting today at Milanello. Mister Stefano Pioli will also be able to count on numerous elements of Ignazio Abate’s Primavera. Here are which ones

12:43 – MILAN MEETING, ALSO MESSIAS AND TOMORI ARRIVED IN MILANELLO

Junior Messias and Fikayo Tomori, Brazilian winger and English defender respectively, arrived a few minutes ago at the Rossoneri sports center in Milanello, as communicated to us by our correspondent Stefano Bressi. The former Crotone is in negotiation for his transfer to Bologna or Turin

12.40 – MILAN MEETING, GABBIA AND ADLI ARRIVED IN MILANELLO

Matteo Gabbia and Yacine Adli, respectively, an Italian defender and a French midfielder, both on the verge of being sold in this summer transfer market, arrived a few minutes ago at the Rossoneri sports center in Milanello, as communicated to us by our correspondent Stefano Bressi

12:15 – MILAN, SCARONI: “TICKET SEASON, IMPRESSED BY THE FANS’ RESPONSE”

Paolo Scaroni, president of AC Milan, praised the attitude of the Diavolo fans, who have already signed up for over 41,000 season tickets

12:00 – MILAN MEETING, ROMERO AND LOFTUS-CHEEK ALSO ARRIVED IN MILANELLO

Luka Romero, the Argentine striker whom Milan signed on a free transfer from Lazio, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was taken from Chelsea, arrived a few minutes ago at the AC Milanello sports centre, as communicated by our correspondent Stefano Bressi

11.45 AM – MILAN MEETING, FIRST PLAYERS TO ARRIVE IN MILANELLO

Our correspondent in the Rossoneri sports center, Stefano Bressi, informs us that about an hour ago Alessandro Florenzi, the first AC Milan player to arrive at the meeting, crossed the threshold of Milanello. However, Captain Davide Calabria has recently arrived

10:00 AM – TODAY LOFTUS-CHEEK DISCOVERS THE MILANELLO SPORTS CENTER

This afternoon the AC Milan rally at Milanello. There will also be Ruben Loftus-Cheek, taken from Chelsea, among the new faces in the Rossoneri

09:45 – SCARONI: “STARTING AGAIN WITH A NEW CHALLENGE IS ALWAYS AN EXCITEMENT”

Paolo Scaroni, President of AC Milan, will be present today at the Rossoneri meeting in Milanello for the inauguration of the 2023-2024 season

09:00 – YEAR ZERO: REVOLUTION BUT OBJECTIVES STILL AMBITIOUS

Today is the gathering of Stefano Pioli’s Milan. Il Diavolo starts again without Paolo Maldini, but he wants to do better than last year

08.45 AM – TODAY’S PROGRAM AT MILANELLO. SOON ON TOUR

Today in Milanello the AC Milan meeting for the 2023-2024 season. Here’s what’s on today’s program at the Rossoneri sports centre

08:00 – SCARONI: “ENTUSIASM, UNITY OF INTENT, COMMON OBJECTIVES”

Paolo Scaroni, President of AC Milan, spoke to ” on the day of the meeting for the start of the 2023-2024 season

Start today, Monday 10 July 2023with the gathering in the sports center of Milanelloseason 2023-2024 of the Milan Of Stefano Pioli. Today’s program includes conference of the coach in the press room of the center of Carnago (VA) at ore 14:30even if the fans of the South Curve they met in the area about an hour before the words of the coach of the Devil. First workout for David Calabria and companions in the afternoon, at ore 17:00. All will be absent Nationalswhich will join the group from Wednesday 19th July. In the meantime, stay with us so you don’t miss anything from the Devil’s first day of school in a year in which he is called to ransom.

July 10, 2023 (change July 10, 2023 | 2:49 pm)

