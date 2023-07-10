Milan rally 2023-2024: everyone at Milanello, now a conference | LIVE NEWS

Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan 2023-2024 season begins today with the meeting at Milanello. The LIVE of the first day from the sports center
+++ MILAN MEETING 2023-2024 LIVE +++
2.45 PM – MILAN, SCARONI: “VERY IMPORTANT TOUR IN THE USA: WE ARE THE MOST LOVED”
Paolo Scaroni, President of Milan, on the day of the Rossoneri meeting spoke about the Soccer Champions Tour that awaits the Devil in the USA
2.28 PM – MILAN MEETING: FURLANI’S ARRIVAL AT MILANELLO | PM VIDEO
Giorgio Furlani is present at the Milan meeting. The Rossoneri club manager arrived a few minutes ago at the Milanello sports centre
2.26 PM – MILAN MEETING, THE FIRST FANS ARRIVE AT MILANELLO | PM VIDEO
Today the AC Milan meeting at Milanello. Training in the afternoon, but the first fans are starting to arrive before the conference
2.15 pm – MILAN MEETING, PIOLI’S PRESS CONFERENCE IN MILANELLO | LIVE NEWS
Stefano Pioli holds the first press conference of the 2023-2024 season to inaugurate the AC Milan gathering at Milanello: LIVE statements
1.43 PM – MILAN MEETING: MONCADA’S ARRIVAL IN MILANELLO | PM VIDEO
Geoffrey Moncada is present at the Milan meeting. The Rossoneri club manager arrived a few minutes ago at the Milanello sports centre
12.45 – NINE SPRING PLAYERS JOIN: WHO THEY ARE
AC Milan meeting today at Milanello. Mister Stefano Pioli will also be able to count on numerous elements of Ignazio Abate’s Primavera. Here are which ones
12:43 – MILAN MEETING, ALSO MESSIAS AND TOMORI ARRIVED IN MILANELLO
Junior Messias and Fikayo Tomori, Brazilian winger and English defender respectively, arrived a few minutes ago at the Rossoneri sports center in Milanello, as communicated to us by our correspondent Stefano Bressi. The former Crotone is in negotiation for his transfer to Bologna or Turin
12.40 – MILAN MEETING, GABBIA AND ADLI ARRIVED IN MILANELLO
Matteo Gabbia and Yacine Adli, respectively, an Italian defender and a French midfielder, both on the verge of being sold in this summer transfer market, arrived a few minutes ago at the Rossoneri sports center in Milanello, as communicated to us by our correspondent Stefano Bressi
12:15 – MILAN, SCARONI: “TICKET SEASON, IMPRESSED BY THE FANS’ RESPONSE”
Paolo Scaroni, president of AC Milan, praised the attitude of the Diavolo fans, who have already signed up for over 41,000 season tickets
12:00 – MILAN MEETING, ROMERO AND LOFTUS-CHEEK ALSO ARRIVED IN MILANELLO
Luka Romero, the Argentine striker whom Milan signed on a free transfer from Lazio, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was taken from Chelsea, arrived a few minutes ago at the AC Milanello sports centre, as communicated by our correspondent Stefano Bressi
11.45 AM – MILAN MEETING, FIRST PLAYERS TO ARRIVE IN MILANELLO
Our correspondent in the Rossoneri sports center, Stefano Bressi, informs us that about an hour ago Alessandro Florenzi, the first AC Milan player to arrive at the meeting, crossed the threshold of Milanello. However, Captain Davide Calabria has recently arrived
10:00 AM – TODAY LOFTUS-CHEEK DISCOVERS THE MILANELLO SPORTS CENTER
This afternoon the AC Milan rally at Milanello. There will also be Ruben Loftus-Cheek, taken from Chelsea, among the new faces in the Rossoneri
09:45 – SCARONI: “STARTING AGAIN WITH A NEW CHALLENGE IS ALWAYS AN EXCITEMENT”
Paolo Scaroni, President of AC Milan, will be present today at the Rossoneri meeting in Milanello for the inauguration of the 2023-2024 season
09:00 – YEAR ZERO: REVOLUTION BUT OBJECTIVES STILL AMBITIOUS
Today is the gathering of Stefano Pioli’s Milan. Il Diavolo starts again without Paolo Maldini, but he wants to do better than last year
08.45 AM – TODAY’S PROGRAM AT MILANELLO. SOON ON TOUR
Today in Milanello the AC Milan meeting for the 2023-2024 season. Here’s what’s on today’s program at the Rossoneri sports centre
08:00 – SCARONI: “ENTUSIASM, UNITY OF INTENT, COMMON OBJECTIVES”
Paolo Scaroni, President of AC Milan, spoke to ” on the day of the meeting for the start of the 2023-2024 season
Start today, Monday 10 July 2023with the gathering in the sports center of Milanelloseason 2023-2024 of the Milan Of Stefano Pioli. Today’s program includes conference of the coach in the press room of the center of Carnago (VA) at ore 14:30even if the fans of the South Curve they met in the area about an hour before the words of the coach of the Devil. First workout for David Calabria and companions in the afternoon, at ore 17:00. All will be absent Nationalswhich will join the group from Wednesday 19th July. In the meantime, stay with us so you don’t miss anything from the Devil’s first day of school in a year in which he is called to ransom.
July 10, 2023 (change July 10, 2023 | 2:49 pm)
