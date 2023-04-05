Home Health Milan, removed from a 49-year-old ovarian cancer weighing 42 kilos
Health

Milan, removed from a 49-year-old ovarian cancer weighing 42 kilos

by admin

A 49-year-old woman underwent surgery at the Mangiagalli clinic of the Milan Polyclinic to remove a 42-kilo tumor. The woman, mother of a teenage girl, at the beginning of 2022 realized that she was starting to gain weight. She didn’t notice it at first, but then she went from 170 pounds to 250 pounds. So she did some checks and after a gynecological visit she discovered what was the cause of the weight gain: an ovarian tumor that had grown dramatically. Two different facilities immediately told her she was inoperable. At Mangiagalli instead, once the diagnosis was confirmed, they thought the very complex operation could be attempted.

The intervention

It took four hours in the operating room to remove the mass. The operation was performed by Fabio Amicarelli, Paola Colombo and Massimiliano Brambilla, surgeons of the Complex Gynecology Structure directed by Paolo Vercellini, with the support of Giuseppe Sofi, head of Anesthesia and Intensive Care for Women and Children. After a few days of hospitalization, Rachele has returned home, outside Lombardy, where she will continue the checks for her pathology. “It was necessary to remove the right ovary, which had grown uncontrollably due to the tumor” – the specialists say – “but also to reconstruct the abdominal wall, which had had to adapt to such a voluminous mass. The tumor, together with the appendages, weighed about 42 kg, a truly rare occurrence. The patient coped very well with the operation and was discharged in good health conditions, compatibly with her pathology. Her weight at discharge had returned to 78 kg” .

