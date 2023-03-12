The Rossoneri coach towards the match against Salernitana: “We have to throw ourselves back into the championship with attention and determination”

First piece of news: dampen the suggestion of the last few days. “Ibrahimovic will not play as a starter. He will be soon, he is training continuously, but not against Salernitana ”. Up front, therefore, space for one between Giroud and Origi, with the first favourite. The Rossoneri coach arrives in the press room with the serenity of someone who has reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but at the same time with the awareness of having to immediately close ranks. Get back down to earth. “In Europe there will be strong teams, all of them will be afraid to face us, but watch out for grenades. We must return to Serie A carefully. If we want to relive the emotions of the Champions League again next year, we need to qualify. Let’s stay focused.”

CDK — Training chapter. There are several doubts at stake. Giroud or Origi, Calabria or Saelemaekers on the right, Diaz or De Ketelaere on the trocar. “Tomorrow the best Milan will play – Pioli reiterated -. What we did yesterday doesn’t matter, only what we do tomorrow matters. In the negative moment, when the others brought us to trial, we remained united. We understand the mistakes. The season finale will be decisive in establishing what our future will be like. We can still improve a lot.” Piol also spoke of Rafael Leao, the new owner after the disqualification against Fiorentina: “We have to understand how to serve him better. I speak of collective obviously. If everyone grows, so does the individual. Against Tottenham he moved well. He is the freest player in his movements on the pitch, so we have to understand how to value him ”. See also Lazio-Milan 4-0: Milinkovic, Zaccagni, Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson

FANS — One of CDK and Diaz will play in the frontline: “Charles is improving. He had a moment where he wasn’t brilliant, but now he’s recovered. He can contribute. On Brahim, on the other hand, I say that he is a complete player ”. No comment on Maldini junior’s goal that brought down the ax on Inzaghi’s Inter, defeated in La Spezia, or on Aster Vrancxk’s possible redemption: “I think it’s a bit early to talk about it”. On the future, however: “Being able to qualify for the Champions League for three years in a row would be wonderful. Every game will be very important. We have to push. And the head is not already in the quarterfinals, there is more than a month to go ”. After the end of the conference, Pioli stopped for about ten minutes with the fans outside the Milanello sports centre. “Take us away”, they tell him. Meanwhile, Milan is already in the G8 of Europe.

