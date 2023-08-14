Home » Milan – Samardzic-Inter transfer market, pessimism filters through: decisive hours
Health

Milan – Samardzic-Inter transfer market, pessimism filters through: decisive hours

by admin
Milan – Samardzic-Inter transfer market, pessimism filters through: decisive hours

Filter pessimism regarding the transfer to Inter of Lazar Samrdzic, also linked to Milan, and the next few hours would be decisive

It all seemed made for the transfer of Lazar Samardzic fromUdinese all’Inter. The nerazzurri, a few days ago, had managed to overcome the competition of several clubs A leagueincluding the Milan, for the promising midfielder. In the last few hours, however, there would have been some problems relating above all to the player’s requests.

As reported by the transfer market expert Matthew Moretto, Lazar Samardzic would return to Udine. Despite his willingness to marryInter in fact, it seems that great pessimism filters and the next few hours should be the decisive ones. The Milan, in all this, would carefully watch the developments of the story. Who knows it might not be a last minute opportunity. READ ALSO: Milan, Fenerbahce won’t give up on Krunic >>>

See also  Rapid swabs in the pharmacy, the CGIL: "Overwork and risks to the health of the staff"

You may also like

Ecuador, the courage of Andrea González who challenges...

a few days after Inter is out of...

Prisons, 9,000 places are needed: inspections in the...

The Impact of Moderate Exercise on Depression Risk...

Italian Cup, Monza ko with Reggiana. Ok Sassuolo,...

Couple run over on the seafront in Santa...

Bardonecchia overwhelmed by mudslide and debris – breaking...

National, Mancini resigns, Spalletti will be the new...

De Minaur beaten in straight sets. Relive the...

Turin, sudden wave of flood overwhelms Bardonecchia, there...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy