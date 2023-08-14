Milan – Samardzic-Inter transfer market, pessimism filters through: decisive hours

Filter pessimism regarding the transfer to Inter of Lazar Samrdzic, also linked to Milan, and the next few hours would be decisive

It all seemed made for the transfer of Lazar Samardzic fromUdinese all’Inter. The nerazzurri, a few days ago, had managed to overcome the competition of several clubs A leagueincluding the Milan, for the promising midfielder. In the last few hours, however, there would have been some problems relating above all to the player’s requests.

As reported by the transfer market expert Matthew Moretto, Lazar Samardzic would return to Udine. Despite his willingness to marryInter in fact, it seems that great pessimism filters and the next few hours should be the decisive ones. The Milan, in all this, would carefully watch the developments of the story. Who knows it might not be a last minute opportunity. READ ALSO: Milan, Fenerbahce won’t give up on Krunic >>>

