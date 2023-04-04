A season that seemed fluctuating but which, yesterday evening, lit up like a bolt from the blue. Milan wants to shake off the dark period that characterized the last weeks of Pioli’s training, especially in the league where the Rossoneri, before the glorious 4-0 away win in Naples, had suffered a clear slowdown and downsizing of their European ambitions. Ambitions that have made a comeback thanks to yesterday’s success which propelled the club from via Aldo Rossi back to 3rd place, in the midst of the fight for qualification for the Champions League. And among the stars that shone last night, one above all demonstrated his attachment and desire for Milan.

IN THE SIGN OF DIAZ – Leao’s brace proved, once again, the explosiveness and boundless class of the Portuguese winger. Saelemaekers’ play was born from a combination and a linear rearguard movement that freed Calabria on the wing, then able to pass the ball to the Belgian who invented a pearl in the stadium named after one of the greatest ever. But among the excellences shown yesterday, one cannot fail to underline the match played by Brahim Diaz. Illuminating at times, simply impregnable by the 11 Napoli who took the field at Maradona. Always in the right place and at the right time, he delighted the former San Paolo crowd with superfine dribbling and classy play. From one of these comes the advantage signed by Leao. Played in the strait on the right wing to jump two men and ball deep for the Portuguese, delicious with the spoon to overcome Meret. And if that weren’t enough, the Rossoneri’s 10 put his personal signature on the match, signing the goal of doubling. Brahim then didn’t finish his game – thanks to a small injury – but he certainly gave proof that he deserved an important stage like the Rossoneri one. He who would gladly stay at Milan.

THE FUTURE – The mission, on which Pioli pushes a lot, is to keep the Spaniard after the two-year loan from Real Madrid. A mission that is anything but simple and obvious. Of course, Milan bet heavily on his talent, even giving him the number 10 shirt Blancos also remains because a consecration in the most successful club in the world would become the definitive springboard for his young but already illustrious – at club level – career, also giving him the impetus to conquer the much desired Spanish national team shirt. That’s why the hypothesis of a return to Madrid remains concrete. Negotiations had already begun in recent weeks between Real and the entourage of the class of ’99 from which positive sensations have filtered for a return to home base. But from here to a definitive certainty there are still two months of continuous meetings and talks. Diaz enjoys the trust of Maldini and Massara, certain that the Spanish playmaker must continue his career in the Rossoneri. The amount agreed two years ago for the ransom – 22 million euros – remains to be discussed – by verbal agreement. A figure which, if remodulated downwards, would open up more of a scenario for Brahim to stay in Milan. The future, therefore, is in the hands of the attacking midfielder, ready to write a new page in his career.