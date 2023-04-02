An anomalous demand for tramadol-based drugs. This was reported by various Milanese pharmacies that we consulted, with a guarantee of anonymity for reasons of safety. The phenomenon, in fact, is associated with a disturbing corollary of counterfeit prescriptions and threats made by a group of criminals of foreign origin to general practitioners to “extort” the prescription. The pads of tramadol belong to the class of opioids and can only be sold with a prescription. By themselves they are an excellent pain reliever. But in other countries (in Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia) non-medical use is rampant. Having euphoric effects it is used as a narcotic substance, even among ISIS terrorists, so much so that it has earned the nickname of “fighter drug“. It is also used to improve sexual stamina, instead of Viagra, or to counteract premature ejaculation. Due to its anti-fatigue effects, it is used to improve work performance.

The hypothesis of an illegal “business” is not far-fetched. Recent news has revealed a round of “dealing” of tramadol tablets in the woods of Varesotto. And then there is the “Contramal” investigation (based on tramadol) of the Nas of 2018 which started from an anomalous prescription of this medicine and in general of pain-relieving drugs, destined for foreign markets. Returning to today, several pharmacists mention the name of a doctor in the Barona area who would have been forced to prescribe the tramadol-based medicine with threats. To operate would be a group of North Africans who show up in “mass” in his study and begin to scream. “We are talking about a very good doctor, I exclude that he will gain something from it, he is just scared. Unfortunately he has to do with aggressive criminals: probably the same ones who also came to my pharmacy who made endless controversies when we said they would not Up until several months ago we had an abnormal demand, over a hundred boxes a month we just dispense it only if prescribed by doctors we know who guarantee medical use” explains a pharmacist from Lorenteggio.

According to a colleague of his in the Ticino area “threatened doctors in Milan city they would be more than one. I have also confidentially collected the confessions of one of Città Studi from whom the recipe is “extorted” from alleged Egyptian carpenters. To protect myself, I have been reporting for a year that the medicine is no longer available”. “I do the same too, I’m afraid” confesses a pharmacist from Corvetto. There is also a round of counterfeit recipes.

«A month ago, by cross-referencing the recipe data with the information circulated by our Order, we discovered that it came from a stolen cookbook” explains a shop in the Porta Genova area. A similar episode occurred in a pharmacy in the Maciachini area, again a month ago: “We noticed it because two consecutive orders came in with the same recipe”. Another shop also from Maciachini reveals that the phenomenon was repeated several times but for oxycodone, an opiate: “Counterfeiting in a workmanlike manner, they were compiled on the computer and even the doctor’s stamp was reproduced”.