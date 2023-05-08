Home » Milan, the latest from Milanello: only gym for Leao, two more in the pits | First page
Only 2 days left and then l’Euroderby in the Champions at andata, Milan-Interwill kick off. Stephen Pioli gathered the team at Milanello for today’s training session with great anticipation especially for the conditions Raphael Leo, who came out injured during last Saturday’s match against Lazio and stopped due to a thigh adductor strain. However, Portuguese is not the only one unavailable for Pioli.

DEST AND FLORENZI APART – Sergino Dest he is not in the Champions League list, but he trained separately today and did not take part in group training with him also Alessandro Florenzi with a right defensive wing that will only have Captain Calabria at his disposal and, if necessary, the adapted Pierre Kalulu.

LEAO IN THE GYM – He didn’t train in a group and didn’t even do personalized training on the pitch, however, Rafael Leo. The Portuguese full-back only trained in the gym with no work on the field. Not an officially negative signal in view of his possible call-up, but only a planned recovery path, the instrumental control that will monitor the injury will be important.

