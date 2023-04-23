Milan, the president of the “Security Committee” Matthia Pezzoni attacked in the subway during the anti-pickpocketing “patrol”

Matthias Pezzoni34-year-old president of the newborn “Safety Committee for Milan“, was assaulted from a group of alleged pickpockets who was filming in the subway of the Lombard capital. This was denounced by the former Lombard regional councilor for security Richard De Coratonow deputy of Brothers of Italy and vice president of the Constitutional Affairs Commission of the Chamber: the episode was confirmed by the Police Headquarters.

Pezzoni, we read in the reconstruction of the forces of order, “was in a interchange corridor between MM3 and MM1 and was warning passengers of the presence of pickpockets”, when he was attacked, first by three women, and then by a young man who was following them and hit him with a punch to the eye. The victim was rescued by 118 and medicated at the Polyclinic. After the beating, the four perpetrators managed to escape from the intervention of the Polmetrothe police unit that operates on Metro lines.

Read Also Politics | by FQ. Milan, social insults to the Pd councilor who denounced the pillory against pickpockets on Instagram: “Perbenista del c…”

Pezzoni “got away with a severe contusion to his eye and remained in the hospital for eight hours, but he could have lost his life! This is the sad result of those who, holding institutional roles, defend pickpockets and attack those who try to stop them by filming them!” De Corato attacks in a note. The reference is to Monica Romanomunicipal councilor of the Democratic Party who had denounced the pillory against pickpockets by the Instagram page “MilanBellaDaDio“ and for this she had been subjected to an avalanche of criticism on social media.