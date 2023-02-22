Home Health Milan, thirteen robberies in eighteen days: arrested
Milan, thirteen robberies in eighteen days: arrested

Thirteen robberies in just under three weeks and ten thousand euros in loot.

The “record” was conquered by a 47-year-old Italian, arrested in Milan after having racked up a series of thefts in 18 days; the first dates back to January 28, committed the day after being released from prison.

The man, held responsible for 11 robberies and another 2 attempted against pharmacies in the Milan area, was arrested on 16 February by the mobile squad.

The agents, who tracked him down inside a hotel in the Città Studi area, found a knife and 240 euros in cash in his bedroom: the weapon could be the one used to threaten pharmacists. The policemen also found the clothes worn to carry out the robberies, immortalized by the video surveillance systems of the attacked establishments.

The heists were carried out with almost identical dynamics: the thief went to the cash register and, after threatening the employees, withdrew the proceeds before walking away. In some cases he put his hands in his pockets making the victims believe he was armed. Elements that made it clear to the investigators who viewed the camera images that it was always the same person.

The 47-year-old was taken to San Vittore prison.

