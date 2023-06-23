MILAN, TONALI GOES TO NEWCASTLE: final details, then visits to Romania | Market

In just a few hours, it has become the transfer market negotiation of the moment, destined to drastically change the balance and strategies of the main Serie A formations, above all Milan. The transfer of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle for 70 million euros, plus 5 in bonuses (you can reach 80 with the percentage on the future resale), is now close to being finalized and the definitive conclusion of the matter is expected today, with Magpies director Dan Ashworth ready to conclude the very last details before leaving Milan and probably flying to Romania. Where is the Rossoneri midfielder currently located, engaged with the Under 21 national team in the European category and who is in the Cluj headquarters he could support the medical examinations and sign the contract with his next team.

It takes a decisive turn – Tonali has agreed with Newcastle for an engagement for the next 6 seasons for 7.5 million euros plus bonuses and, at the end of the continental review with the Azzurrini, he is expected in England to complete the last formalities relating to the transfer. The decisive summit between the representatives of the English club and the Milan management is therefore expected in the next few hourswhich until the end tried to get a total figure of 80 million euros against an initial offer of 60, which rose to 70 in the space of a few hours.

FLYING AGENT – In the meantime, a meeting between Newcastle, represented by the chief scout, took place in Milan Steve Nicksonand Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso. The prosecutor himself and the manager of the Magpies are leaving for Romaniawhere the midfielder is to play the Under 21 European Championships with Italy and where he can undergo medical tests for the English.