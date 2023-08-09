Milan, top and flop of the Berlusconi Trophy: Reijnders with the top hat, Pulisic scores. Sleep Tomori, Leao wasteful | Market

The new Milan of Stefano Pegs faced the Monza In the Berlusconi Trophy, ahead of his Serie A debut in 13 days. Below i top e i flop of the match against the Brianza players:

TOP:

Christian PULISIC: starts at a low pace, then engages and becomes a factor on the right wing. Carlos Augusto often misses but between the two it is a rustic duel: after a good exchange with Giroud he becomes the protagonist of the decisive incursion to unlock the result, given that he is knocked down by D’Ambrosio and wins the penalty. Then he misses it, but on the rebuttal he scores the first goal for the Rossoneri: ductile and agile, he can become Leao’s alter ego on the opposite side.

Tijani REINDERS: another very positive signing, the best so far in friendlies. He plays first-hand, with his head held high and with great quality: he lights up his teammates several times with notable through passes but also wins back many balls. Really a positive impression aroused by the former AZ, who has great technique and shows it, even with a sombrero in the final.

Pierre RABBIT: in his original role as right-back he shines and not a little. He seems to be the only one in Milan on the field able to cross with great quality and in the defensive phase he concedes very little. Pioli should think about deploying him from 1′ on the right wing in his league debut-

FLOP:

It arrived TOMORROW: he commits the decisive inattention in the Monza goal, when he does not follow Colpani’s cut. In general he often seems distracted, Pioli needs the scudetto to return, because in this state Milan cannot sleep peacefully back there.

Rafael LION: he wastes many scoring chances, often appears superficial and often kicks from impossible positions. To become a leader you need a different attitude, even in friendlies. This is the last quality leap he lacks to become a champion.

Olivier GIROUD: slow and still behind in terms of condition, he is never seen except on the occasion of the exchange with Pulisic, which leads to the penalty. He gives the impression of not being the ideal striker for this team.

