Milan plunges back into the Champions League and in the first leg of the round of 16 looks for a positive result at the San Siro against Tottenham to fight for the possibility of qualifying for the quarterfinals. Pioli chooses the three-way defense but has to give up on Tomori, who doesn’t even go on the bench: Kjaer instead of him. Forward Brahim Diaz behind Leao and Giroud. Conte in an emergency is betting everything on Kane, with him Son and Kulusevski. Direct on Sky Sports One and NOW TV at 21. Available on Sky Go, also in HD

PSG-BAYERN LIVE