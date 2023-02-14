Home Health Milan Tottenham, the live score of the Champions League match
by admin
Milan plunges back into the Champions League and in the first leg of the round of 16 looks for a positive result at the San Siro against Tottenham to fight for the possibility of qualifying for the quarterfinals. Pioli chooses the three-way defense but has to give up on Tomori, who doesn’t even go on the bench: Kjaer instead of him. Forward Brahim Diaz behind Leao and Giroud. Conte in an emergency is betting everything on Kane, with him Son and Kulusevski. Direct on Sky Sports One and NOW TV at 21. Available on Sky Go, also in HD

PSG-BAYERN LIVE

THE OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

MILAN (3-4-1-2): Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw; Saelemaekers, Tonali, Krunic, Theo Hernandez; Brahim Diaz; Giroud, Leo. All. Pioli

TOTTENHAM (3-4-2-1): Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Skipp, Sarr, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane. All. Conte

LIVE

The smile of Antonio Conte in the San Siro changing rooms

– Of niñocr

Leao sings Lazza: VIDEO

Stepping back a few hours, during the eve training of the Champions League match against Tottenham, Rafael Leao performed singing the song “Cenere” by Lazzahis great friend who took second place in Sanremo 2023: VIDEO

The schedule for the first knockout round of the Champions League

Tonight Milan-Tottenham and PSG-Bayern, while Tomorrow there will be two more races first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League: THE CALENDAR

Pioli: “The most important match of my career”

Thus the AC Milan coach before the double challenge against Spurs. The other words? HERE’S THE VIDEO

See also  Daniele Francescon: "My startup born to manage anxiety"

Conte and the excitement of returning to San Siro

Farà return to the stadium that saw him triumph with Inter in 2020/21 Antonio Conte, who spoke about his emotions before the match: ALL HIS WORDS

In the meantime the players of Milan and Tottenham they came in field for heating pre-game. San Siro roar at the Rossoneri’s entrance: beautiful atmosphere in the stadium, where there are approx 75 thousand spectators

The protagonists of the last Milan-Tottenham

And speaking of that precedent of the 2011again in the round of 16 of the Champions League, do you remember who was on the pitch? WE WILL HELP YOU: FIND OUT HERE

Everything you need to know about Tottenham

Four previous matches and zero Rossoneri victories in Europethe last one in a 2011 eighth final also made famous for a Gattuso-Joe Jordan face-to-face. How they play, how they qualified, how they’re doing in the league: CLICK HERE TO KNOW EVERYTHING ABOUT SPURS

Tottenham’s strengths and weaknesses

Milan, after a rather complicated period, got up again in the last round of the championship by beating Turin. Difficult moment also for the Tottenham, clearly beaten in the last Premier League match by Leicester. But What are Spurs’ strengths and weaknesses? THE ANALYSIS OF FOOTBALL ANALYST

Where to see Milan-Tottenham

Ma how to follow the race valid for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 between the Rossoneri and Spurs in tv? FIND OUT HERE

See also  "Forza Horizon 5" engine sound will use ray tracing technology-Forza Horizon 5

Today also PSG-Bayern Munich

The San Siro match but not only, tonight in addition to Milan-Tottenham there is also the super challenge of these round of 16 of the Champions Leaguethe one between Paris Saint Germain e Bavaria Monaco. The match is live all 21 su Sky Sport Football. Don’t miss an update: CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW IT LIVE

Conte’s choices

Grappling with several absenceson all those of Lloris from Bentancur, Antonio Conte dissolves the last doubts in defense and in midfield. In the defensive line play Lenglet and not Davies together with Dier and Romero in front of the reserve goalkeeper Forster. Absent the suspended Hojbjerg, in the middle of the field Skipp e Sarrcon Emerson Royal e Perisic on the exteriors. Forward Kane offensive terminal, supported by Kulusevski e Son: bench for Richarlison

Pioli’s choices

Stefano Pioli focuses on three-way defense but, as mentioned, he is forced to make a last-minute change: instead of Tomori plays Kjaerwith him Rabbit e Thiaw. Saele makers e Theo Hernandez midfield wingers, with Tonali and Krunic central: out Bennacer, injured. In attack, no surprises: Brahim Diaz behind the Giroud-Leao duo

@AC Milan

The decision about Tomori

He had been tested in finishing training and looked like he should play from the start, but Fikayo Tomori won’t even be on the bench in the match against Tottenham. No relapses but for the Milan defender, recovering from a physical problem: the last test didn’t go well and it was decided not to risk it

See also  from baldness to decreased libido

The Tottenham bench

These, however, are the players ready to take over for Antonio Conte: Austin, Whiteman, Sanchez, Richardson, Danjuma, Peter Porro, Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Davies, Devine

The Milan bench

These are the players available to Stefano Pioli: Mirante, Nava, Calabria, Ballo-Touré, Rebic, Origi, Messias, Pobega, Gabbia, De Ketelaere

The official formations

MILAN (3-4-1-2): Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw; Saelemaekers, Tonali, Krunic, Theo Hernandez; Brahim Diaz; Giroud, Leo. All. Pioli

TOTTENHAM (3-4-2-1): Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Skipp, Sarr, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane. All. Conte

All ready in the locker room Milan: the official formations are coming

(ph. @acmilan)

I three players who have recovered the most balls in the central third of the field this Champions League season they play for Milan or Tottenham: Rodrigo Bentancur (34), Ishmael Bennacer (32) and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (31). All threeBut, they won’t be there tonight: Bentancur and Bennacer are injured, Hojbjerg is suspended

– Of niñocr

Ivan Perisic It has provided three assists in five appearances for Tottenham this season’s Champions Leaguealready a record for him with a club in the tournament: three assists in 10 games with Bayern Munich, a winning pass in 20 games with Inter Milan and 0 assists in 11 matches with Borussia Dortmund

– Of niñocr

