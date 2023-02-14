Milan plunges back into the Champions League and in the first leg of the round of 16 looks for a positive result at the San Siro against Tottenham to fight for the possibility of qualifying for the quarterfinals. Pioli chooses the three-way defense but has to give up on Tomori, who doesn’t even go on the bench: Kjaer instead of him. Forward Brahim Diaz behind Leao and Giroud. Conte in an emergency is betting everything on Kane, with him Son and Kulusevski. Direct on Sky Sports One and NOW TV at 21. Available on Sky Go, also in HD
MILAN (3-4-1-2): Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw; Saelemaekers, Tonali, Krunic, Theo Hernandez; Brahim Diaz; Giroud, Leo. All. Pioli
TOTTENHAM (3-4-2-1): Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Skipp, Sarr, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane. All. Conte
In the meantime the players of Milan and Tottenham they came in field for heating pre-game. San Siro roar at the Rossoneri’s entrance: beautiful atmosphere in the stadium, where there are approx 75 thousand spectators
Grappling with several absenceson all those of Lloris from Bentancur, Antonio Conte dissolves the last doubts in defense and in midfield. In the defensive line play Lenglet and not Davies together with Dier and Romero in front of the reserve goalkeeper Forster. Absent the suspended Hojbjerg, in the middle of the field Skipp e Sarrcon Emerson Royal e Perisic on the exteriors. Forward Kane offensive terminal, supported by Kulusevski e Son: bench for Richarlison
Stefano Pioli focuses on three-way defense but, as mentioned, he is forced to make a last-minute change: instead of Tomori plays Kjaerwith him Rabbit e Thiaw. Saele makers e Theo Hernandez midfield wingers, with Tonali and Krunic central: out Bennacer, injured. In attack, no surprises: Brahim Diaz behind the Giroud-Leao duo
He had been tested in finishing training and looked like he should play from the start, but Fikayo Tomori won’t even be on the bench in the match against Tottenham. No relapses but for the Milan defender, recovering from a physical problem: the last test didn’t go well and it was decided not to risk it
These, however, are the players ready to take over for Antonio Conte: Austin, Whiteman, Sanchez, Richardson, Danjuma, Peter Porro, Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Davies, Devine
These are the players available to Stefano Pioli: Mirante, Nava, Calabria, Ballo-Touré, Rebic, Origi, Messias, Pobega, Gabbia, De Ketelaere
