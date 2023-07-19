Milan, two reinforcements in 48 hours: Danjuma and Musah are arriving

RED MANEUVERS

Two more shots very close to closing: the goal is to deliver them to Pioli for the trip to the States

19 lug 2023

It’s a matter of hours and details, a turned hourglass about to drop the last grains of sand and dense dialogues. The Milan prepare the decisive lunge for Danjuma e Musah with the clear intention of delivering them to Stephen Pioli in time to send them with the rest of the party on the plane that will take the Rossoneri to the States for challenges against Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona. Forty-eight hours that will be very hot, with minimum distances to be filed and the clear intention of all parties to go into the hole. The facts: it is Danjuma and Musah were spared by Villarreal and Valencia in yesterday’s respective friendlies against Altach and Nottingham Forrest. The unequivocal sign is of very well underway negotiations for their sale. In fact, details or so are being discussed: the first one is working on a interest-bearing loan of 3 million with the right to buy. The second, for which there is still a minimum gap to fill, costs around 20 million: 18 for Milan, something more for the Spanish club who, however, need to sell and do it quickly.

The fact is that both issues could be resolved at any time. Between today and tomorrow is the hope of Milan. If all goes well, as we hope, the two players could arrive in Milan in the next few hours to pay visits and bond with the Rossoneri. Should they fail to close so quickly, it obviously wouldn’t be a drama, even if the American tests would seem ideal for testing their quality and starting to include them in the new team.

New is the central word, because first of all the form will be different (Pioli seems determined to turn to 4-3-3) and therefore different movements from those learned in recent years will have to be memorized. The closest of the two seems to be Danjuma, the one that Milan would like to bring to America, also for “citizenship” issues, is Musah.

The acceleration of the last few days leads in this direction. After that it will be the attacker’s turn, perhaps another right winger (but with Danjuma he might not even arrive) and some tweaks in defense where the Singo front remains very hot (included in the negotiation with Torino for Messias) and the looking for a left winger who can give Theo some breathing space. August will be the month of sales. The most important, that of De Ketelaere, could open up new market opportunities. Milan hasn’t finished shopping yet.

