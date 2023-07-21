Milan, very violent NUBIFRAGE with BIG HAIL, there is damage » ILMETEO.it

Direct Weather (Video): Milan, very violent NUBIFRAGE with BIG HAIL, there are damages

July 21, 2023.

After hitting Piedmont during the morning of Friday 21 July, a very violent storm then moved to Lombardy causing various inconveniences. Heavy hail is reported on the motorway, towards Milan. There would also be damage to some cars due to the considerable size of the hail. Be careful when traveling. The VIDEO above.

