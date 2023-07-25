Milan, violent storm with strong winds during the night – News

A very violent storm, accompanied by continuous discharges of lightning and sudden gusts of wind, similar to downbursts, hit Milan and a large part of Brianza and the northern area of ​​Lombardy around 4 in the morning. A phenomenon accompanied, in some areas, also by hailstorms. The rain in the city was brief but very intense and the forecasts indicate the possibility of new rainfall.

The storm “also caused serious damage to our electricity grid” reports ATM, the Milanese transport company, which explains that “several points of the city and some depots are without electricity, while fallen trees and debris on the roads block the normal routes of the lines”.

“The tram, trolleybus and bus service has severe delays”, adds Atm while “The tram service is currently very limited”. “All subways are open and in normal service” and there is only one stop on Line 1 at Inganni for one street

Numerous calls to the fire brigade, but it is too early for a damage assessment. Late yesterday evening new storms had hit Brianza: in Monza many trees felled, while in via Correggio a car with a family on board, mother, father and two and a half year old girl, was hit by a tree. The man was injured and taken to San Gerardo di Monza where he was hospitalized in red code for head trauma. According to reports, his wife and daughter were not injured. Hundreds of calls were received by the Milan fire brigade after the new storm accompanied by strong winds and hail that hit the capital during the night, around 4 am. Reports of uncovered roofs, with consequent flooding due to the amount of rain and hail that fell in a short period of time, and many fallen trees. Damage also to the tram lines, which fell to the ground. At the moment there are no injuries. “Hell”, “apocalypse”: these are some of the words that accompany the publication of the images of the storm that hit Milan during the night, posted on social media by the Milanese. Videos showing the intensity of the rain and the strong gusts of horizontal wind which in some cases broke through or caused the windows of the houses to open wide, thus causing flooding. From the Navigli area to Porta Nuova, the videos show the storm and in some areas of the city you can see avenues with many trees downed even on parked cars. “Ten minutes of terror at the mercy of the wind of an indescribable force, hail probably as big as tennis balls. I live alone and I was scared, a lot”, writes a woman from Milan on Twitter. On his Facebook profile, the Councilor for Security and Civil Protection of the Municipality writes in real time: “Very strong thunderstorm at 4.00. Rain of about 30mm/h with a maximum peak of 39mm/h in Piazza Sicilia. Now it has completely passed. Many damages, fallen trees, flooding, damage to roofs. Maximum commitment of the Fire Brigade and the Civil Protection system, fatigued by intense continuous work since Friday “.

With the south still hot due to Charon’s backlash, which in the coming days will finally give way to milder temperatures, a storm of rain, hail and wind hits Milan and Brianza: subway closed, tram lines diverted, trees and panels in stations uprooted. And unfortunately also a victim, in Lissone, in the province of Monza. She is a 58-year-old who was going to work: the woman had sheltered waiting for the storm to end but when she moved she was crushed by a large tree that suddenly fell on her. There was an immediate call for help from some passers-by, but when the rescuers arrived they could do nothing to save her. Milan itself was hit by a strong storm that caused trees to fall, with the consequent damage to some sections of the electricity supply network for vehicles, as Atm explained, and forced the closure of some roads. The M2 metro line remained closed between Vimodrone and Cernusco, while Trenord announced “damage to the infrastructure”.

In particular, the railway lines for Como, Lecco and Sondrio were blocked due to “serious damage to the Monza station”; Gallarate station is also closed. Three people injured in Legnano due to trees fallen on cars. In a short time there were dozens of calls to the fire brigade. And tragedy was risked in the skies above Malpensa: the Delta DL 185 flight departing from Milan and bound for New York, immediately after take-off, was hit by a storm so much so that the plane reported “some damage” – says the same company – and was diverted for an emergency landing at Fiumicino airport. Yellow alert for severe thunderstorms also in Valle D’Aosta and Emilia Romagna. And in Ravenna, due to the bad weather in recent days, there is an asbestos alarm. Mayor Michele de Pascale, after the strong winds mobilized some structures and roofs containing asbestos especially in the open countryside, recommended “not to move the asbestos fragments”. Thunderstorms are also expected in Trentino Alto Adige, Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia. Opposite situation on the rest of the country, where the African anticyclone should still be able to dominate unchallenged, guaranteeing lots of sun and heat, even if gradually less intense especially from Thursday 27 when there could be a drop in temperature of even 10-12 degrees compared to the beginning of the week. But in the meantime, scorching temperatures continue to be recorded in some central-southern areas, with peaks of 45-48 degrees in Sicily and Puglia. And also in Sardinia, so much so that at the Olbia airport some flights were diverted to other airports due to the 47 degrees of the asphalt on the runway. An exceptional heat that caused three other victims: a 62-year-old who collapsed to the ground in the crowd during a show in Sora, in the province of Frosinone, a 71-year-old who felt ill while driving his car in a parking lot of a shopping center in Quartu Sant’Elena, near Cagliari, and a farm laborer who died while working in a field in Montalto di Castro. From Rome to Perugia, from Florence to Naples, there are still sixteen cities with a ‘red dot’ due to excess heat. A decidedly different picture is expected on 26 July with only Bari and Catania still squeezed by the exceptional heat. These are therefore the last days of ‘Charon’ but the risk is always that of extreme events caused by the sudden change in temperature, as is already happening in the northern regions. Even the Minister for Civil Protection Nello Musumeci admits: “We have been talking about climate change for some time and we have been a little refractory, convinced that it was only a contingent fact”, and, instead, “the tropicalisation of the climate has also arrived in Italy and we must take note of this”.

