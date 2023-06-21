Milan wins game 5 with the Shields-Melli axis and X-Factor Voigtmann, Virtus Bologna is without Shengelia and Teodosic

The home factor continues to be decisive in this 2023 Scudetto Final and even game 5 goes no differently. In a sold-out Mediolanum Forum, EA7 Emporio Armani Milano beats Segafredo Virtus Bologna79-72, goes 3-2 in the series and wins the first Scudetto match point with game 6 scheduled for Wednesday evening in Emilia (8.30 pm on Warner Bros. Discovery channels). After a game 4 full of twists and turns and ended after two overtimes, game 5 instead followed a clear scenario with Olimpia practically always in the lead and with Virtus basically never giving the impression of being able to win it, even when it came back from -13 in the third period and then went within 2 again 5′ from the final siren.

Shields and Melli, two pillars

If in game 4 their titanic performance was not enough – in hindsight the premature exit of both for 5 fouls was decisive – in game 5 instead it is enough to conquer the victory with merit. Nik Melli prints the second consecutive double double – 12 points and 11 rebounds in game 4, 13+12 in game 5 -, the third in the Finals and the fifth in his career in A; Shavon Shields stops at 22 points with 24 ratings, the same as in game 4 where he had to go into overtime with 26 and 9 rebounds.

A league

The contribution of the others allowed the Dane from Kansas City to arrive lucid in the final game when important baskets were needed and he made them, always trying to attack by entering the arc and putting great pressure on the defense: he scores 8 of the last 12 points of the team, especially the two baskets to go to +6 which essentially knock out Virtus. For Melli, on the other hand, the usual great job as facilitator and glue in the two halves of the pitch, comforting for Ettore Messina that Milan has re-extended with him on the bench in the last 5′.

Voigtmann embroiders the assist, Melli takes off for two weeks

X-Factor Voigtmann and the Biligha card

If one looked at the box score, one could say that Johannes Voigtmann did his “homework”: 8 points with 0 on 2 from the arc in 26′. But if you look closer, you notice 6 rebounds, a block, 2 steals and even 5 assists, only worse than the 6 in the defeat in game 3. The big German ex CSKA continues to repay the trust of his coach who has him in these playoffs always preferred to Brandon Davies: even with those centimeters he manages to keep the changes in defense against the wingers while in attack he is showing that he can put the ball on the ground and involve his teammates, not just shoot in catch-and-shoot. The manifest action is the assist hit on the ground by the line for Biligha’s dunk, only under the basket.

Speaking of Paul Biligha, the center of the national team is another who confirms the enormous reliability, one who really always responds when called by coach Messina. He ends with 4 points without shooting errors, 2 rebounds in attack and a block in the 12th minute of pure substance with 6 ratings. His athleticism, his mobility and his intelligence in moving the ball and blocking prove important, all the more so on a night in which Kyle Hines was obviously unable to contribute due to the shoulder injury sustained in game 4.

Super transition in Milan: Biligha tows, Melli nails!

Rebounds and balanced attack

In game 4 it was the percentages that made the difference while the rebound fight was practically even. In game 5, however, control of the scoreboards returned to being decisive, in an evening where the two teams finished with substantially identical percentages. Milan dominates with 40 rebounds against 26, even 12 against 5 in offensive ones, a sign that Olimpia had 7 more extra possessions: 4 come from Melli, 2 each for Biligha and Ricci, players with desire and energy who at the Forum they exalt themselves. Conversely, Virtus was excluded from the battle under the red and white basket and also the fact that the best in this statistic is Daniel Hackett with 5 rebounds, a guard, indicates that the big men didn’t have very little impact in physical and athletic terms, unforgivable in a the final.

Also, an important difference, an adjustment, has come in the offensive level for the EA7 Emporio Armani. In game 4 41 two-pointers and 39 three-pointers, in game 5 the triples were 20 while the two-pointers 41, double that. This is because Virtus continues to do an excellent job on opposing guards, prevents clean exits from blocks and there is great aggression especially on Napier and Baron (12 points each with 4-10 three-pointers), but also in closeouts on Voigtmann. And here Milan’s skill came out in attacking the area, finding good solutions from the mid-range and taking advantage of the short-roll of the big man who plants himself in the line after the block, and from there he can sort the ball for the best receivers , something done well by Melli but also by Voigtmann and Biligha themselves (19-16 the assist count at the end).

Shengelia and Teodosic unjustified absences

The success in double overtime in game 4 seemed to have brought inertia towards Virtus, the feeling was that Sergio Scariolo could have more weapons and instead in game 5 Bologna floundered throughout the game, always chasing and clinging to the usual Marco Belinelli and to the bursts of physical exuberance of Hackett and Cordinier, these two also excellent in defense. However, the maneuver was much more frantic and the big players were unable to make an impact, with Mickey and Shengelia constantly being clearly rejected by Melli and co.

Speaking of Shengelia, the Georgian showed a worrying body language, the foul problems didn’t help him but he seems a bit out of breath, above all he’s making too many wrong choices for a player of his calibre. If in the first two games he had been one of the few to save himself, in the two matches at the Segafredo Arena he showed signs of slowing down and in game 5 he was disastrous with just 2 points with 1 of 7 shooting, -1 evaluation and -9 plus minus.

Unfortunately for Virtus Bologna, even Milos Teodosic didn’t “show up” yesterday evening: the Serbian, fundamental in the two home victories, did even worse than the disastrous game 2. He finished with 0 points in 16′ with 0 out of 6 from three , 2 lost, 2 assists and -13 plus minus, a sign that Segafredo was wrecked with him on the pitch. More than anything else he fired blanks and was stubborn, for this reason Scariolo kept him seated in the fourth period because when the Wizard of Valjevo is in these bad evenings, he becomes abrasive for the whole team. In race 6 the best version of Teodosic and Shengelia will be needed, otherwise it will be very hard for Bologna.

