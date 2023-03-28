Throwback at home Milan. The beneficial effects of the new module with the 3-man defense, inaugurated after the home blowout with Sassuolo and which brought the team Stephen Pioli in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, they now seem to have completely vanished and Kalulu’s injury with France Under21 pushes the AC Milan coach to accelerate a change that seemed inevitable in any case given the great difficulties shown by the Rossoneri in the last few games in scoring and creating chances. For the race after the stop on the field of Napoliappetizer of the double European challenge in one week, the coach now seems convinced to return to the Scudetto form, that 4-2-3-1 with which even in the first leg at San Siro the Rossoneri (although losing) put the future Italian champions in great difficulty.

Without the column of his rearguard (this year Kalulu has played all 37 matches played so far by the Rossoneri), for Pioli to return to 4 behind becomes almost a necessity: against the Azzurri in all probability

Theo he will return down to the left, to the right he will see the captain again

Calabriawhile in the center together with Tomori it is an open ballot between

Thiaw e Kjaerwhich since the withdrawal of Denmark he clamored for more minutes on the pitch.

In front of the line at 4 there will be

Tonali and Bennacerthe tip will be

Giroud (who took the admonition on purpose before going out with Salernitana to be at Maradona) and should act behind his back

Krunic in the guise of Kessie, playmaker more balanced than quality that brought very positive results in the final of last season.

The Bosnian is back from a brace scored for his national team and is as fit as he looked

Lion, who only played a few minutes with Portugal but found that goal he had been missing for 71 days and with it also the smile that seemed to have disappeared. Against Napoli Rafa (who should have returned tomorrow but was already at Milanello today) will be able to go wide on the left, where he trampled the wing and opponents up until the change of form, and recompose with Theo that pair that hurt the opposing defenses so much with the its speed and unpredictability.

On the other hand, some doubts about who will play on the right since Messias is still unavailable (probably his return for the first leg of the Champions League), but right now

Saele makers, which guarantees more coverage, seems to be ahead of Rebic. Between now and Sunday evening Pioli will think about the right players to deploy, but the important decision seems to have already been made: with Naples we go back to the old days. Also because not doing it would be suicide.