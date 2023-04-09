Home Health Milan, young man stabbed to death in the night: the carabinieri are investigating
Milan, young man stabbed to death in the night: the carabinieri are investigating

In Milan, a young man died during the night in hospital after being found in agony by the carabinieri, warned by some passers-by, with a deep stab wound to his back in via Saponaro, on the outskirts of the city. The man, about 25 years old, apparently of North African origins, was taken to the Humanitas clinic in Rozzano, underwent emergency surgery and hospitalized in intensive care but died in the night.

The Carabinieri of the Milan-Porta Magenta Company and the Investigative Unit are investigating, also with video surveillance images and the search for witnesses, to verify connections with criminal phenomena in the area.

