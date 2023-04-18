Mild cognitive impairment: positive attitude towards old age helps to heal

Optimism helps overcome the cognitive impairment deficits that normally occur with advancing age. Thinking of old age as a time of opportunity allows the brain to delay development and mild cognitive impairment. This is what emerges from a study funded by the US National Institute on Aging

Seniors with mild cognitive impairment are 30% more likely to return to normal cognitive function if thinking positively in old age is part of their philosophy of life.

This is what emerges from a study published by JAMA Network Open and conducted by researchers at the Yale School of Public Health.

“Most people suffering from mild cognitive impairment assume that there is no chance of recovery of normal cognitive function, but in reality this is not the case: half of these patients return to the previous condition – comments Becca Levy, psychologist and lead author of the study – Little is known about why some recover while others don’t. We looked at positive beliefs about old age, to see if positive thinking could provide an adequate answer.”

The study, funded by the US National Institute on Aging, observed 1,716 participants over 65 in the Health and Retirement Study, a national longitudinal study.

The results showed that people who, at the beginning of the study, had a positive thought towards old age, were less likely to develop mild cognitive impairment in the 12 years following the evaluation.

Source: JAMA Network Open 2023

