Health

by admin
Arek Milik is not at his best, but he will grit his teeth. The Polish striker did not take part in the finish ahead of the challenge of Champions League against Maccabi Haifa which took place this morning at Continassa. The former Marseille did not work with the group, but trained alone in the gym for muscle strain. Nothing serious, but Allegri still intends not to risk it from 1 ‘against the Israelis: “He is in doubt”. Milik will still be available and will start the match on the bench as confirmed by the Livorno coach at the press conference: “I hope I don’t have to use him”.

