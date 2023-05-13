Home » Milinkovic-Savic in the final gives Sarri-breaking latest news a draw
Milinkovic-Savic in the final gives Sarri-breaking latest news a draw

Milinkovic-Savic in the final gives Sarri-breaking latest news a draw

A somewhat casual punch from Milinkovic Savic 2 minutes after the defeat against Lecce (it would have been the fourth in the last 5 games), saves Lazio from a crisis which, given the progress of Sarri’s team, hovers over the biancocelesti. Chills for a missed penalty by Strefezza in the 22nd minute. A wake-up call for the hosts who pass with Immobile on an assist from Luis Alberto. The captain returned to scoring after 8 months at the Olimpico, but the team stopped. And Baroni’s Lecce takes the chair.

Oudin equalized with his left foot at the end of the first half and made it 2-1 with his right foot at the start of the second half. Lazio in confusion, dangerous only in the final with a post from Pedro and then, in the fourth of 6 minutes of added time, he scores in a scrum with Savic. Champions area always uncertain, for Lecce a close feat.

