Milinkovic-Savic in the final gives Sarri-breaking latest news a draw

A somewhat casual punch from Milinkovic Savic 2 minutes after the defeat against Lecce (it would have been the fourth in the last 5 games), saves Lazio from a crisis which, given the progress of Sarri’s team, hovers over the biancocelesti. Chills for a missed penalty by Strefezza in the 22nd minute. A wake-up call for the hosts who pass with Immobile on an assist from Luis Alberto. The captain returned to scoring after 8 months at the Olimpico, but the team stopped. And Baroni’s Lecce takes the chair.