“Military action as soon as possible”: war in Niger one step away

L’West Africa is getting closer and closer to war. Word from the president of the Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara. Ecowas has given the green light to a military operation in Niger “as soon as possible”, explained Ouattara at the end of the extraordinary summit in Abuja convened on the crisis in Niger. “The Chiefs of Staff will have further meetings to finalize things but they have the agreement of the Conference of Heads of State to start the operation as soon as possible,” she added.

The Ivorian president has said his country will provide “a battalion” of 850 to 1,100 men, who will be deployed alongside the troops of Nigeria and Benin, although “other countries” will also join them. “The putschists may decide to leave tomorrow morning and there will be no military intervention, everything depends on them”, he insisted, adding: “We are determined to reinstate President Bazoum in his office”. More nuanced indications instead came from the president of the Ecowas Commission, Omar Touraywho reaffirmed “the continued commitment to the restoration of the constitutional order, through peaceful means”.

Today the Ecowa,s Economic Community of West African States, met in an extraordinary session to decide whether or not to follow up on the ultimatum launched to the coup plotters of Niger a few days ago. Before Ouattara’s words, the only indication that came out of the summit was the mobilization of the armed forces of the organisation, but left a timid glimmer of dialogue open.

After the coup of January 29, the military who deposed the president Mohamed Bazoum they never showed a willingness to talk. The latest challenge in chronological order is the decision to appoint a new executive. Not only. The soldiers led by the general Omar Chiani they threatened to kill Bazoum himself in the event of a military attack against the country.

The work of the summit

Opening the session the president, the Nigerian leader Tinubu ball, he explained that the “foundation of our approach is to give priority to diplomatic negotiations and dialogue”. Yet, he continued, “our seven-day ultimatum has not produced the desired result.” From here the summit became more gloomy with a very tough final communiqué against the coup plotters. On the one hand he has tightened the sanctions against the new junta and on the other he has ordered the leaders of the various armies that make up the organization to “activate the forces in standby mode and order their deployment”.

The next steps

At the same time as the summit, Ecowas also addressed theAfrican Union, in particular asking for the go-ahead for the operations. Not only. Support from other African countries and the UN would also have been asked. Meanwhile, a sort of resistance is beginning to take shape on the internal front. Former Tuareg rebel leader Rhissa Ag Boula, who recently set up the first nucleus of internal resistancefrontally attacked the military junta in power: “There has been a contagion of coups and it must stop. If Ecowas is serious about defending democracy, then it should intervene”.

Any attack by Ecowas risks dragging all of West Africa into a conflict that would not be confined to Niger alone. Burkina Faso e Maliwhich are part of Ecowas, they have already announced their intention to side with the Nigerien putschists creating the conditions for a war extended to multiple actors.

The West for now remains at the window. The Americans and the French are concerned about the stability of the area and the possible repercussions in terms of the fight against terrorism. In a statement that arrived shortly after the conclusions of the Ecowas summit, the French Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its “full support for all the conclusions” of the meeting. Furthermore, Paris “reaffirmed its firm condemnation of the attempted putsch in Niger, as well as the kidnapping of President Bazoum and his family”. In the last few years Niamey had become a stronghold of the fight against Islamic terrorism that rages throughout the Sahel. The complete collapse of the area risks increasing the action of the various jihadist groups, from Al Qaeda allo Islamic state and trigger a migratory bomb towards North Africa.