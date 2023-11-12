Military Healthcare and the Crucial Role of Training in Combat Operations

Military healthcare professionals at the General Morillo de Figueirido base in Pontevedra are undergoing crucial training to provide medical assistance during combat operations. The base, home to the Airtransportable Light Infantry Brigade of the Army, houses a clinical simulation center where soldiers are trained in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, a protocol used by NATO troops to treat combat casualties.

The center, named after Corporal Idoia Rodríguez Bujón, the first Spanish soldier to die on a mission abroad in Afghanistan, provides realistic scenarios that simulate the chaos and stress of operational areas. Soldiers practice treating injuries and stabilizing wounded individuals in situations where a planned evacuation is not possible.

One of the key components of the training is the use of the March algorithm, which marks the steps to follow in treating combat casualties. March stands for massive hemorrhage, airway, respiration, circulation, and hypothermia. Soldiers are also trained to recognize and treat common combat-related pathologies such as tension pneumothorax and exsanguinating hemorrhages.

The training emphasizes the importance of quick stabilization and first aid in order to ensure the best conditions for evacuation and advanced medical treatment. Every combatant carries an Individual Combat Kit and is trained in basic healthcare notions to provide immediate assistance when needed.

The military healthcare professionals at the General Morillo base are uniquely equipped to handle combat-related injuries and are highly trained to provide life-saving care in the most challenging of circumstances. Their dedication to training and readiness ensures that they can effectively respond to medical emergencies in conflict zones.