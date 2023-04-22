military planes already in Djibouti, save 18 tourists

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Sudan crisis, meeting between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with Minister Antonio Tajani, Undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano, Chief of Defense Staff Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, head of the Joint Operational Command, the heads of the Crisis Unit of the Farnesina and the Security Services. The situation on the ground was examined, in direct contact with the units present in Sudan, and an emergency plan was prepared for the protection of our compatriots, some of whom are already safe in the embassy in Khartoum, reports Tajani.

The situation

Plans for the evacuation of foreigners from Khartoum in the grip of the clash between the army and the paramilitaries are ready to take off, but the situation in the capital is still too dangerous and about 200 Italians are still stranded in Sudan. The Italian Defense Ministry, as indeed other Western countries are doing, is organizing the evacuation of compatriots with military aircraft that have already been stationed in Djibouti, the small military base-state nestled between Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia on the Gulf of Aden .

We are working on a replica of the Afghanistan operation, but this time dedicated only to Italian citizens. Meanwhile, the nightmare has already ended for 18-19 tourists surprised by the war while on a cruise in the waters of Port Sudan: they were able to disembark in Hurghada in Egypt, as Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced. In the morning the Sudanese army – led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan who for eight days has been clashing with the RFS paramilitaries of Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo for control of the unstable country since 2019 – had already planned the evacuation “for the next few hours” from Khartoum by diplomats and citizens of the United States, Great Britain, France and China on military transport aircraft belonging to their respective armed forces.

Since the night, the RFS had declared their readiness to “partially open all Sudanese airports” to allow evacuations but al-Burhan denied them on TV claiming that he had “control of all airports, except Khartoum”. around which there is fighting, and of Nyala, the capital of South Darfur. It is therefore not surprising that diplomatic sources have defined the opening of escape corridors for foreigners as “still under negotiation”, even if convoys of UN personnel and citizens of various nations have been seen heading towards Khartoum airport.

“None of the airports work. They are still under fire,” Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr warned that he has hundreds of citizens trapped in Sudan. Although the US embassy in Khartoum has warned the Americans that moving overland is too dangerous, the 835 km from Khartoum to Port Sudan has been traveled by Saudi diplomats to reach safety and the same 12-hour journey should be tempted by the Jordanian mission.

“The first evacuation ship from Sudan” has docked in Jeddah carrying 50 Saudi nationals, the Kingdom’s state TV announced, signaling the arrival of four other boats with 108 people from 11 countries. After all, the three-day truce agreed on Friday following US pressure for the end of Ramadan held up only during the night and clashes resumed in the morning: fighting is reported in 24 points of Khartoum, eight of which in a sector of the Sudanese capital where the Italian embassy is also located, which is always operational under the guidance of ambassador Michele Tommasi. In Khartoum there was indiscriminate shelling by artillery and the chaos was increased by an attack by paramilitaries on some prisons with the release of prisoners and the killing of guards.

