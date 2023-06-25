Military strategy Kiev advances in the Donbass Then the about-face stops the counter-offensive

by Riccardo Ianello

Suddenly, after sixteen months, it is not the battlefield on Ukrainian soil that is making the news, but what is happening inside Russia with Kiev which, for now, remains at the window and wonders like the rest of the world about the interrupted march on Fly. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a very strong statement (“Everything, even the devil, is better than Putin, even his Frankenstein”). Prigozhin’s coup, according to the Ukrainian authorities, represented “a window of opportunity” for the invaded country. In the afternoon, good news had also arrived from the front: while the Wagner was advancing undisturbed, the Ukrainian army had managed to wrest several territories in the Donbass from Moscow that had been occupied in 2014. Kiev had watched with a mix of amazement, hope and a sense of revenge for the deterioration of the situation in Russia. “We are only at the beginning”, tweeted Mykhailo Podoliak, spokesman for Zelensky, according to whom “the division among the Russian elites is too evident. Accepting and pretending that everything will be settled will not work”. An assist to the president who sunk the blow on Telegram: “Whoever sends columns of soldiers to destroy human lives in another country destroys himself and cannot prevent his own troops from fleeing and betraying when life resists”.

Then, Prigozhin’s unexpected turnaround. And so in the end almost nothing will change in the field. The Ukrainian counter-offensive, which should have accelerated given the internal Russian difficulties, will continue according to the old plans. “Today the world saw that Russia’s leaders control nothing. Nothing at all. Complete chaos. Complete absence of predictability,” President Zelensky wrote in a Twitter post. “The world shouldn’t be afraid. We know what protects us. Our unity”, added Zelensky, according to which “Ukraine will certainly be able to protect Europe from any Russian force, no matter who commands it”.