Military vehicle ends up in a cliff: three dead

Florence, June 15, 2023 – Tragic accident today on the heights of Lattea Villatellafraction of Ventimiglia. A military vehicle of the Army, a Jeep Defenderwith four people on board is finished in a cliff. Three dead on the spot. One injured, but not life threatening.

The victims

The victims of the accident are Leonardo Sensitives54 years old, graphics technical assistant of Carmignano (Prato) e Tiberio Ghelardini, 58 years old, administrative assistant, lives in Signa (Florence). They are civilian employees of the Ministry of Defence, in permanent service at theMilitary Geographical Institute of Turin. The third victim is Michael Pellegrino, a 37-year-old financier from Vernante (Cuneo) who died in the Santa Corona hospital in Pietra Ligure (Savona). Wounded, but not life threatening, Simone Bartolini61 years old from Scandicci, head of the office that deals with border missions, as well as cartographic officer and head of mission.

The dynamics

The tragedy took place on the morning of Thursday 15 June in the hinterland of Ventimiglia, in the hamlet of Villatella, near the Mount Grammondo. The personnel on board the military vehicle were carrying out surveys and maintenance activities at the Italian-French state border.

For reasons under investigation, the Defender – driven by the deceased Tiberio Ghelardini – appears to have been traveling along a stretch of asphalted road, when suddenly, perhaps due to a wrong manoeuvre, it ended up in the cliff making a flight between 20 and 30 meters in a point where the very thick vegetation created difficulties for the rescuers.

According to what Simone Bartolini reported to his office, in the immediate event, the car would have tumbled three times. The 61-year-old from Scandicci is miraculously savedas he was thrown (or perhaps managed to throw himself) out of the vehicle.

The rescuers

Immediately after the tragic accident, the firefighters with the mountain rescue, the police and the carabinieri intervened on the spot. Two Grifo and Drago helicopters and dozens of men also arrived on the scene.

Crosetto: “Deep condolences”

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto following the tragic accident, he expresses “on behalf of the entire Defense family and myself, my deepest condolences to the families of the administrative assistants Tiberio Ghelardini and Leonardo Sensitivi and the finance police officer Michele Pellegrino”. “I expressed my deepest condolences to General Pietro Serino, Chief of Staff of the Italian Army, and to General Andrea De Gennaro, General Commander of the Guardia di Finanza. All of the Defense ideally joins the families of Tiberio, Leonardo and Michele and their loved ones and wishes a speedy recovery to the wounded official”, concludes the minister.