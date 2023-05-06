Milk and cheese good for health

It is well known that milk is good for the bones and that children should drink a lot of milk to build up their teeth. But it should be said that milk sugar and milk fat are among the most digestible of their kind, that cheese puts you in a good mood and that holes in the teeth don’t stand a chance with holes in the cheese.

In addition to many healthy ingredients such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, iodine and zinc, milk and milk products make a decisive contribution to covering the daily requirement and are therefore irreplaceable in our diet.

The unknown helpers: tryptophan and casein

Dairy and cheese products contain the “feel good stuff” tryptophan, a precursor of the happiness hormone serotonin. Since the body cannot produce tryptophan itself, it must be ingested through food. Milk and cheese, but also spelt, nuts, lean meat and fish are rich in tryptophan. A slice of Emmental contains around 130 mg tryptophan, the daily requirement is around 250 mg. In order for tryptophan to be absorbed quickly by the brain, additional carbohydrates are necessary.

A slice of cheese also puts a stop to carius and bactus, because cheese protects against tooth decay: after meals, acids attack the tooth enamel and dissolve minerals. The protein “casein” already combines in the mouth with the calcium and phosphate contained in the cheese. This combination replaces the lost minerals and thus serves to prevent tooth decay.