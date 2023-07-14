Milk and Ginger Cream: A Delicious Spread for Bread

Milk and ginger are the key ingredients in a delicious recipe that can be enjoyed on a slice of bread. This unique combination creates a creamy spread that is both flavorful and versatile.

Milk is a staple food in the kitchen, known for its use in numerous recipes. It can be used to make dishes such as Milk Rice, focaccia with milk, pork with milk, and milk fennel, among others. Milk is not only a refreshing drink but also contains protein, minerals, and vitamins such as A, B, and D. It is particularly beneficial for children as it aids in the formation of bones and teeth.

Ginger, on the other hand, is a spice with origins in tropical Asia. It is commonly used in cooking to add flavor to various dishes. Additionally, when combined with lemon juice, ginger can also serve as a natural remedy for a sore throat. The largest ginger crops are located in India, although significant production is also seen in Mexico, China, and Peru.

To make the milk and ginger cream, start by heating two liters of milk in a saucepan over low heat. Add a teaspoon of salt and mix well. Peel and grate a ginger root, then add it to the milk when it reaches 80 degrees Celsius. Let the mixture infuse for 15 minutes. Prepare some lemon juice and strain the milk and ginger mixture using a sieve. Place the milk back on the heat and add the lemon juice. Mix well and then let it rest for 10 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a colander lined with cheesecloth and cover it with cling film. Allow it to rest for an hour. Finally, beat the cream with a mixer until smooth. The milk and ginger cream is now ready to be spread on bread.

This milk and ginger cream can be enjoyed in various ways. It pairs well with a slice of bread or can be eaten with breadsticks. It can also be used as a unique addition to a plate of spaghetti, adding a creamy and spicy flavor to the dish.

Overall, this milk and ginger cream recipe offers a delightful and original way to enjoy the combination of milk and ginger. Whether used as a spread or incorporated into other dishes, this versatile cream is sure to impress with its rich and flavorful taste.

