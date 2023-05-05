Milk powder companies manipulate mothers and massively harm many babies

According to an article by “time onlineMore and more mothers around the world are feeding their children formula milk, despite the health benefits of breastfeeding. Sales of milk substitute products have recently risen to 55 billion euros. According to nutritionist Chantell Witten, who spoke to “Zeit Online”, breast milk protects children’s lives and contains important nutrients and antibodies to strengthen the child’s immune system.

Manipulative marketing methods for milk powder

According to Witten, children who are not breastfed have a higher risk of diarrhea or infections of the upper respiratory tract. In countries with poor health care, this could lead to higher child mortality. In poorer countries, mothers are often unable to buy enough formula milk for their babies, leading to malnutrition and increased susceptibility to disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that babies are exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life to protect them from gastrointestinal infections. Nevertheless, according to “Zeit Online”, less than half of infants under six months are breastfed in accordance with WHO recommendations.

Companies that make formula milk use manipulative marketing methods to take advantage of mothers’ insecurities and make them decide not to breastfeed, Witten said. These companies would market their products through healthcare professionals and specifically target mothers’ insecurities. The companies would use digital forms of advertising such as Facebook groups and influencers to reach mothers.

WHO has banned aggressive advertising

The WHO adopted an international code over 40 years ago to stop the inappropriate and aggressive marketing of breast milk substitutes. However, many countries are not successful in enshrining or enforcing the Code in their national laws.

Witten leads the Infant and Young Child Feeding Advocacy Project, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of breastfeeding and the impact of the baby milk industry. The project works with healthcare professionals and university deans to raise awareness of industry interference and prevent the spread of pseudoscience.