Mill Museum: Mills from all over the world clatter in Gifhorn | > – Guide – Travel

Status: 06/01/2023 10:15 a.m A journey through the world of mills: A total of 13 specimens are on an open-air site in Gifhorn on the southern edge of the Lüneburg Heath. After a lengthy renovation, the mill museum is now open again.

Some of the mills that are in Gifhorn are historical originals that have been rebuilt here, others have been reproduced in great detail. You can see, among other things, the typical white windmills from Greece and Portugal, a sunny yellow Majorcan mill and a duplicate of the historic mill from Sanssouci Palace in Potsdam. In the center of the open-air site is a village square with half-timbered houses from Lower Saxony. There is also a bakery where bread and cakes are baked in a stone oven.

Mill models complement the collection

Visitors can view even more mills from all parts of the world in an 800 square meter exhibition hall. There are around 50 models, many of which rotate and clearly show how these original machines worked. Dozens of millers’ utensils, photos and plans complete the collection.

The International Mill Museum in Gifhorn has existed since 1980 and now belongs to the city. After a one-and-a-half-year renovation phase, the site, which is idyllically situated on a lake and the Ise river, is open again regularly. A visit to is particularly worthwhile German Mill Day, which takes place every year on Whit Monday.

International Mill Museum Gifhorn

Bromerstrasse 2

38518 Gifhorn

Tel. (05371) 554 66 Opening hours and more information on the museum’s website

