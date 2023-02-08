news-txt”>

One-year extension, until 31 December 2024, of sending the electronic prescription. This is what an amendment to the M5s milleproroghe decree and approved by the Budget and Constitutional Affairs commissions of the Senate provides for. “The commission – explains the signatory, Mariolina Castellone – has also filed the request that the measure become structural”. Satisfied Andrea Mandelli, president of the Federation of Italian Pharmacists’ Orders (Fofi). “The electronic prescription – he explains – has significantly accelerated the process of digitizing drug dispensing. The decision to extend its use until the end of 2024 can only see us fully in favour. The possibility of receiving a medical prescription via e-mail or on a smartphone has considerably simplified access to treatment for patients.And if all this was possible it is due to the professionalism of the pharmacists who, with great readiness and ability to adapt also in terms of technological equipment, have made possible a change that was not obvious: the transformation of an e-mail or a text message into a health service”, concludes Mandelli.