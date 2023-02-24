Mattarella promulgates the Milleproroghe with reservations, emphasizing the need for government and parliamentary initiative to correct the rules on bathing establishments.

On state concessions “it is clear that the profiles of incompatibility with European law and with judicial decisions increase the uncertainty of the regulatory framework and make further government and Parliament initiatives indispensable in the short term“. The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella writes it in the letter to the presidents of the Chambers after the promulgation of the Milleproroghe decree. And he notes “an insufficient financial coverage in temporal projection which, in order to ensure full compliance with art. 81 of the Constitution, must be integrated with the first useful legislative provision”.

For the head of state, “it will indeed be necessary to ensure the application of the competition rules and the protection of the rights of all the entrepreneurs involved, in accordance with EU lawas well as guaranteeing legal certainty and the uniform application of the law in relation to public and private entities operating in this area”. He then continues: “Finally, I note that article 1-bis, paragraphs 1-6, as can be deduced from the quantifications of the same technical report, bears insufficient financial coverage in a temporal projection which, in order to ensure full compliance with article 81 of the Constitution, must be integrated with the first useful legislative measure”.

“The text of the decree-law contains, following parliamentary examination, 205 additional paragraphs compared to the original 149”. This is underlined by the letter from the Presidency of the Republic accompanying the promulgation of the milleproghe decree. “It is quite clear – reads the text – that, since they are measures which, by their nature, pertain to ‘different and heterogeneous material areas’, when the unifying ratio is lost, represented by the regulatory requirement of a temporal nature, are transformed into omnibus decree-laws that are completely inhomogeneousthat is to say in mere containers of the most disparate regulatory interventions”.

“I appreciated the initiative” of the prime minister “in dialogue with the Speakers of the Chambers, underlining the abuse of the emergency decree”. The letter from Colle which accompanies the promulgation of the milleproghe says so. “As the prime minister noted a trend reversal could occur with the recovery of an adequate capacity for legislative planning on the part of the Government and a corresponding attitude of Parliament to allow approval in a reasonable time” of bills. With respect to this, “I hope for full institutional collaboration and I invite all political forces to evaluate it with a sense of responsibility”.

In the letter with which the Colle accompanied the signing of the milleproroghe decree, in addition to the bathing node a relief, on coverage, also concerns the rules introduced in the Senate on the strengthening of the managerial role and the role of the State Police inspectors. “I note – reads Colle’s letter – that article 1-bis, paragraphs 1-6, as can be seen from the quantifications of the same technical report, contains insufficient financial coverage over time which, in order to ensure full compliance of article 81 of the Constitution, must be integrated with the first useful legislative provision”. The article provides – among other things – the complete scrolling of the ranking of the internal competition for 436 deputy commissioners of the managerial role of the State Police called in 2019 and of the ranking of the competition for a thousand substitute commissioners called in 2020. The ‘expansion of the qualification of deputy inspector to a maximum of a further 1,356 units using the ranking of suitable candidates in the internal competition for 1,141 posts for deputy inspector. The year in which to announce the second of the two extraordinary competitions for qualifications and exams for the qualification of senior inspector, reserved for personnel in the role of State Police inspectors, is then set at 2028, instead of 2027, and the number is increased of the places available for both competitions.

POLITICAL REACTIONS

The reserves of the Colle give the unblocking to attack by the opposition against the government and the majority.

“The recall of the President of the Republic on some aspects of the milleproroghe decree, in particular on the issue of the extension on bathing establishments, confirms once again the confusion and inadequacy of the government and the majority. Now let them apologize and return to Parliament, abandoning their usual arrogance and opening a real confrontation with the opposition. The Democratic Party has never shied away from work to find a correct solution”. That’s what one reads note from the group of deputies Pd.

“The reservations expressed by the President of the Republic Mattarella in the promulgation of the Milleproroghe demonstrate once again that the lies told by Meloni and by all the center-right have very short legs”. So in a note Senator Mario Turco, M5s vice president.

“Eight thousand kilometers of coastline, just over one hundred million license fees for a turnover of 7 billion. Here is the “Italia beach party” in whose name the government and the majority passed the provision outside the laws that recalled the intervention of Sergio Mattarella”. As Marco Grimaldi, vice president of the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra group to the House.

“President Mattarella’s letter certifies yet another government and majority mess. Unfortunately, that measure does not solve the problems of companies, it calls into question the implementation of the PNRR and risks making the country pay a heavy bill with the launch of an infringement procedure”. As Simona Malpezzi, president of the senators of the Democratic Party.

“From the President of the Republic Mattarella comes a severe and punctual lesson to the majority and to the government. The ‘Milleproroghe’, with the trick and with the amendments inserted in the parliamentary phase to satisfy embarrassing electoral promises, would have been sent back to Parliament, but this would have made the decree void”. So in a note Mariastella Gelmini, deputy secretary and spokesperson for Action

“President Mattarella’s reservations on the so-called ‘balneari’ rule, which fuels the legal uncertainty of many small businesses in the sector without solving any problems and which, in addition, exposes our country to possible infringements confirm the validity of the positions taken by the Party Democrat in the House and Senate on this issue.” He says it the senator of the Pd Antonio Nicita.

“The referee Mattarella took out the yellow card to spare us the red card of the European Court of Justice ready to open an infringement procedure against Italy for the umpteenth extension in the tendering of state concessions”. He declares it Osvaldo Napoli, of the national Action secretariat.

