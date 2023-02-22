Home Health Milleproroghe, there is trust. Smart working, mortgages and seaside resorts: what’s changing – breaking latest news
Health

Green light from the Chamber to the question of confidence raised by the government on the Milleproroghe decree, with 198 votes in favour, 128 against and 4 abstentions. The provision, already approved by the Senate, expires on February 27. The final vote on the measure is scheduled for Thursday 23 February, after examining the agendas. The trust was placed on the text identical to the one approved by the Senate in the first reading, therefore with tomorrow’s vote the decree will be converted into law.

Measures

Among other things, the decree provides for the one-year extension of the ban on beach concessions and the establishment of a table on the subject at Palazzo Chigi, as well as the postponement of the terms for the mapping of the beaches. Then there is the extension until the end of June of smart working for fragile workers and with children under 14 in the private sector. And still the possibility for general practitioners and pediatricians of free choice to retire at 72 years of age. The milleproroghe, which has a broad health package, also contains the refinancing of the national cancer plan as well as the extension of the electronic prescription. Also extended until the end of the year is the possibility of free dehors for exhibitors as part of the measures for the containment of Covid. Finally, more time (until 31 March) for the Municipalities to decide not to apply the removal of fines and taxes up to a thousand euros. Among the confirmed measures also that of subsidized mortgages for young couples and the extension to 30 June 2023 of the Compensation Fund for defrauded savers.

seaside resorts

For beach concessions, in addition to the ban on concessions being extended, the deadline for the mapping of concessions envisaged by the Competition bill is extended by 5 months, the deadline for tendering is postponed by one year and a technical table is set up at Palazzo Chigi which – together with the Ministries concerned and the trade associations – will have advisory and guidance tasks.

