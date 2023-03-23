Small, white, round and raised. Typically located in the area under the eyes and on the cheekbones, i millet grains (so called because of their resemblance to the seeds of the homonymous plant) are a frequent blemish, more common in women but also present in men, which can appear at any age, even in infants.

“It’s about tiny cysts round in shape, no more than one to two millimeters in diameter, made up of a keratin depotthe protein present in the skin, nails and hair which, instead of being eliminated through the natural process of skin renewal, ends up accumulating under the skin creating a visible relief», he explains Andrew Romans, dermatologist of Isplad (International-Italian Society of Plastic-Regenerative and Oncologic Dermatology). «Although completely benign, millet grains can still be annoying from an aesthetic point of view, since they tend not to be isolated, but gathered in clusters which amplify its visibility.

They appear on all skin types

The mistake that is generally made is to confuse them with closed comedones, those commonly referred to as whiteheads. “But their nature is different,” explains the dermatologist. «Millet grains are keratin formations, more consistent and defined than white spots which are instead accumulations of sebum and which, precisely for this reason, can become infected and give rise to a pimple. While closed comedones, in fact, are the prerogative of combination, oily and acne-prone skin, millet grains can affect all skin types indifferently».

Causes of millet grains

The causes that lead to the formation of millet grains are not yet fully known, but it is certain that the genetic component play a major role in their genesis. “This does not exclude that their multiplication may be linked to a series of conditions that determine an alteration of the skin balance”, specifies Romani. «The grains of millet can in fact be the consequence of a dermatosis or other inflammatory pathologies of the rather rare skin such as the late porphyria cutis o l’epidermolysis bullosa. In some cases they may appear following a trauma to the skin such as an injury, a wound, the result of a minor operation or a burn.

Also beware of bad habits such as smokel’excessive sun exposureperhaps with little use of filtering creams or the use of protections unsuitable for your skin type, and at a incorrect care routine with the use of occlusive or too aggressive products: these are situations which, if they do not directly determine the appearance of millet grains, can still favor it».

How can they be removed?

Millet grains often “come in” and disappear on their own. «If they are particularly unsightly and you want to eliminate them, the first rule is avoid any DIY operation» warns the specialist. “The “squeezing” is not successful, since we are dealing with cysts with no external outlet, while the use of needles and other sharp instruments in an attempt to remove them risks damaging the skin which can become infected, leaving as a result a permanent scar. Going to the dermatologist is the safest way to obtain rapid and satisfactory results ».

There are several solutions that the professional can adopt to eliminate them. «After having delicately opened the superficial part of the millet grain, you can resort to the use of the laser or proceed with the curettage, a sort of scraping with an instrument similar to a scalpel», explains Romani. «The choice of the method must be evaluated on a case-by-case basis also on the basis of the general condition of the skin; alternatively you can program a series of peeling superficiali to favor the physiological elimination of small grains from the skin».

Proper skincare helps

If simple cosmetic care cannot eliminate millet grains, an appropriate and punctual treatment routine can help prevent and limit their appearance. Here are the basic steps.

Cleansing

It should always be done regularly, morning and evening, even if you don’t wear makeup, choosing mildly aggressive detergents capable of eliminating impurities but without excessively depleting the protective skin barrier.

Exfoliation

Lo scrub it can be an aid to keep the pores free, but only if it is delicate, with fine granules capable of removing dead cells without irritating. The frequency of use depends on the skin type but should never be excessive, no more than once every seven to ten days. Be particularly careful not to rub the affected part excessively, even with brushes or cleaning tools, in an attempt to eliminate swellings under the skin.

Treatment

The use of cosmetic products that are suitable for your skin type is essential, never excessively greasy and occlusive to avoid closing the pores. It is important to pay attention to the eye contour area, often affected by the presence of millet grains, with specific formulations, with a moisturizing, light and non-greasy action.

Protection

Yes to regular use of one cream that screens ultraviolet rays, to be used in all seasons, favoring a higher sun protection factor when exposed directly during spring and summer. In any case, it is important to limit exposure times and choose sunscreen products with a not too full-bodied consistency.

Make up

Particular attention should be paid to products for the face (primers, foundations and colored creams), choosing non-occlusive formulas, low in fatty substances.

In newborns they disappear on their own

It is estimated that millet grains spread on the face affect 40-50% of newborns: in some cases they are already present at birth, in others they appear in the first weeks of life. In any case, it is one completely harmless situationwith unspecified causes, which should absolutely not worry the parents.

“First of all, because millet grains do not cause any kind of discomfort to the little ones, neither itching nor irritation, and secondly because they find a natural solution by disappearing within a month, maximum two”, explains the dermatologist Andrea Romani. “So it’s important avoid any attempt to delete themalso because the very delicate skin of newborns is easily irritated: the risk is going from a normal condition to skin damage with negative consequences for the well-being of the baby».

