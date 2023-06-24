Millet grains: what are skin spots and how to prevent them

They can be annoying when they appear. Millet grains usually appear on the face. But, fortunately, there is a solution to everything.

Sometimes on our face they form white spots and dots near the nose, around the eyes, on the eyelids and cheeks. These white dots are the so-called millet grains, so called due to their resemblance to the seeds of this grass. It’s about superficial cysts filled with keratin which is found in the follicles and is present in the nails and hair, with a semi-solid consistency and a rounded shape.

Millet grains tend to appear suddenly and usually do not exceed 2 mm in diameter, they are most commonly seen on the skin of the face of women and they are not characteristic of a specific agein fact they can appear both in neonatal age (where they disappear naturally) and during childhood or adulthood.

What are millet grains

The experts have hypothesized various hypotheses that lead us to understand why the appearance of these white dots. Among the causes more logical we often have a failure and inadequate cleaning of the face, or the use of make-up products not suitable for your skin type, therefore too aggressive or occlusive.

Millet grains? The solution is simple

Also not to be underestimated the use of irritating cleansing milks or excessively degreasing agents that damage the epidermis and stimulate the formation of millet grains. Exaggerated exposure to sunlight or tanning lamps and the presence of scars or abrasions left by acne can also favor the formation of white spots. Another cause not to be underestimated it could be incomplete or failed development of the sebaceous glands.

The particularity of the grains of millet is that they cannot be broken like common pimples, but they must be removed with a micro cut on the epidermal dome of the cyst and gently squeezed, obviously all performed by health professionals. Later it is recommended the use of exfoliating creams such as those containing salicylic acid.

To prevent the formation of millet grains there are no real remedies but it is definitely recommended to use products that must not contain petroleum silicones or other substances that can clog the pores of the skin, preventing perspiration.

Use products suitable for your skin type, dry, normal, combination, oily, or quality make-up products that are not excessively occlusive and above all avoid the use of harsh soaps and detergents. It is therefore recommended to run once a week a salicylic acid exfoliating scrub or a peeling based on natural products, for example based on mandelic acid, followed by a soothing mask. These small tricks will therefore help us not only to prevent the formation of millet grains, but also to make sure that our skin is bright and young for longer.

