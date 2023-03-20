Million Day March 19, 2023, tonight at 20:30 the draw is expected to reveal the five winning numbers. This lottery, based on the random extraction of 5 numbers between 1 and 55, will be possible to play up to ten minutes before the official draw. Below are the five numbers drawn for Sunday 19 March 2023.

Million Day 19 March 2023, draw of the day: today’s winning numbers

Here are today’s Million Day winning numbers Sunday 19 March 2023:

Million Day March 19, 2023: 2 30 40 48 52

Million Day Extra March 19, 2023: 8 12 31 33 54

The lottery allows you to participate randomly drawing 5 numbers between 1 and 55playing a ticket both with the traditional betting system and online until 20:20 every day.

After the win on Friday 3 March in Sant’Elpidio (FM), also on Monday 6 March, there was a win of €1,000,000, this time in Comacchio in the province of Ferrara, in Emilia-Romagna thanks to a single bet from 1 euro per MillionDay.

To participate in the Million Day draw, you can play in different ways: in the first case, playing a single gamei.e. by filling in a single card in which to select five favorite numbers among the first 55, for a fixed amount of one euro, or with a multiple bet, where within the same card you can make several single games always at a fixed cost of 1 euro per game.

At the betting shop, the player can enter up to a maximum of five single games in the paper form, which, if dictated verbally, can reach ten with the receipt issued by the receiver. Up to 10 single bets can also be made on the digital ticket via the My Lotteries App or online on the website of one of the resellers authorized by the Customs and Monopolies Agency.

A third way to play is then with the system playwhere it is possible to select from 6 to 9 numbers between 1 and 55 and choose between the reduced system which develops a part of the possible single bets based on the selected numbers, and the integral system, which elaborates all the possible single bets based on the numbers chosen but of course it costs more.

Million Day, how much you win

If 5 numbers have been guessed you win the maximum, i.e. 1 million euro, with 4 numbers the payout drops dramatically to 1000 euro, with 3 guessed numbers it becomes 50.00 euro and with 2 numbers it recovers the stake by one euro and win another one.

For those wishing to try, beyond the Million Day you can try the Extra formula, adding an additional 5 numbers from those remaining after the first draw to the card played. The additional cost of the Extra MillionDay is equally fixed at 1 euro, which remains the same if added to any type of play at the Million DAY, whether single, multiple or systemic.

Million Day, check if you won

To find out for yourself if the bet slip has won, check on Million Day, the official site of the game. The outcome of the bet can also be verified tramite l’App My Lotteries, in the section dedicated to the control of the bet slip. Once logged in you will need to manually enter the serial number of the receipt issued by the receiver or via QR Code reader, frame the one present on the same receipt of the game. Tonight, Wednesday 8 March, the extractions at 20.30.