Involuntary gaffe by Iva Zanicchi in the first episode of The Masked Singer. The juror nominates Malgioglio as a possible identity behind one of the masks and Milly Carlucci sympathetically scolds her.

Gaffe by Iva Zanicchi at The Masked Singer. The singer, a regular guest of the program in this edition as a juror, was the protagonist of an unexpected curtain during the first episode of the program, broadcast on Saturday 18 March on Rai1. You did so by indirectly naming the competition from Amici, the program broadcast on Canale 5, which also started on Saturday 18 March in prime time.

It all happened on the sidelines of the performance of Donut, one of the masks competing in this edition. While the jurors tried to guess the identity of the character hidden behind the mask, Iva Zanicchi launched her hypothesis, nominating Cristiano Malgioglio, among the competitors of the last edition but passed this year to Amici, where he has the role of juror and where in the same minutes he was discussing with Alessandra Celentano. Once Malgioglio was named, there was an amused reaction in the studio, from the public and from the presenter herself: “But it’s not possible, it’s working on another network”Milly Carlucci said.

This year Milly Carlucci has decided to renew the parterre of the broadcast, so four judges will always have the task of guessing who is hiding behind the masks that will be exhibiting from week to week, but this time alongside Francesco Facchinetti and Flavio Insinna, confirmed for this third edition, the presenter of Rai1 and the singer coach of Amici will no longer be there. In fact, Caterina Balivo will be replaced by Iva Zanicchi who was already the star of the latest edition of Ballando con le stelle, where she managed to keep her enthusiasm and sincerity alive, elements that are essential for a dynamic competition like that of the Masked Singer. On the other hand, the singer had already held the role of judge in the last edition, replacing Arisa who could not attend the episode. The fourth judge, on the other hand, according to the first rumors, should be a great name in Italian cinema, namely Christian De Sica, who in the past was already a judge on Tale and Which Show.