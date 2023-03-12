Mimosa don’t throw away the twig: in this way you can make it into a tree at no cost and with a few simple moves.

If for Women’s Day you too received or gave away a bunch of mimosas don’t miss the opportunity to transplant them and make them grow luxuriantly. In fact, it is enough to recover a small one twig to give life to a nothing short of wonderful plant with which to embellish the living room or the windowsill of your home. You’ll see, everyone will compliment you!

Are you curious to know how to proceed? Then you absolutely cannot miss our article today. In the following lines, in fact, you will find some useful tips with which you will not only be able to make a generally very delicate flower last longer, but you will also be able to make it grow like never before. Seeing is believing!

Mimosa don’t throw away the twig: here’s how to make it a luxuriant plant

The mimosas they are generally very delicate flowers, which are given above all on the occasion of Women’s Day. Unfortunately, however, after only a few days they immediately begin to lose their traditional cheerfulness and liveliness until they wither completely. However, if you want to prevent this from happening to you too, you absolutely must do as we are about to tell you.

When do you think your mimosa no longer has a chance, don’t throw away the twig, but turn it into a beautiful tree ready to bloom again. As? It’s very simple: just follow these few instructions and you will see real magic happen before your eyes. First, make gods twigs about 10 centimeters. Make sure, however, that these are still beautiful green and perfectly viable inside, otherwise all your efforts will be useless.

After that, fill a vase with sand and a rather draining type of soil and level the surface well. At this point, you can insert yours into the soil twig for a little more than half the entire length and then water the whole generously. Then place the vase in a sunny place away from wind and rain and you’ll see what happens! As if by magic, the twig it will begin to sprout and blossom again, until it becomes a splendid one mimosa plant. Amazing, isn’t it? Yet that’s exactly how it is.

If you prefer, after about a year you can transplant the shrubs into the garden or into a larger pot. In this way, they will grow even stronger and more luxuriant. Always remember to keep the soil nice and moist, in order to stimulate rooting. Alternatively, you can also resort to the use of rooting hormones to facilitate growth. By doing so, in addition to growing yours mimosa strong and healthy, you will also prolong its life.