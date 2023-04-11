An increasing number of scientific studies agree in indicating a correlation between a certain type of diet and the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers have developed a diet called MIND. Here’s what it is

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of neurodegenerative dementia and affects millions of people worldwide and it is expected that due to aging populations and lifestyles in 2050 1 in 85 people will be affected.

Alzheimer’s disease develops before the age of 65 and is characterized by a progressive loss of memory and autonomy of the affected subject. The triggers of Alzheimer’s disease are not known, but in all affected subjects s ​​…