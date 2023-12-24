Mind Oasis by Rituals: A Mental Massage Experience Now Available in Barcelona and Beyond

Mind Oasis by Rituals Launches Premium Mental Spa in Barcelona

The Mind Oasis by Rituals has arrived in Barcelona, offering a unique and innovative ‘mental massage’ experience designed to promote relaxation and overall mental well-being. The new premium store, nestled on number six of the Paseo de Gracia, introduces the concept of training the mind in the same way we train our bodies. In less than an hour, individuals can experience the effects of this mental oasis, providing a much-needed escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The co-creator of Mind Oasis, Eva Elias, explains that the concept was born out of personal necessity, following a case of burnout at work. After years of being immersed in the stress of leading a large team while balancing family life, Elias found herself in need of self-care and recovery. Inspired by her personal journey and understanding of well-being, Mind Oasis has been meticulously designed to offer a transformative experience that promotes relaxation and mental peace.

The experience starts with a hydromassage on a bed that simulates water jets at different intensities, combined with light therapy. This prepares the body for the guided meditation that follows, enclosed in a capsule filled with four-dimensional sounds and vibrations designed to promote relaxation. Additionally, conscious breathing exercises are incorporated into the experience to calm the mind and provide a sense of mental peace.

According to Elias, the goal is to provide a mental wellness sanctuary where individuals can find reprieve from the stresses of everyday life. The founders have intentionally set popular prices for the sessions, making them accessible to a wide range of individuals. Mind Oasis is currently available in five locations worldwide and is poised to expand to new cities, with plans for a future launch in Madrid.

A central focus of the experience is to provide tools that individuals can take with them beyond the store, enabling them to carry a sense of relaxation and mental peace throughout their day. As technology continues to shape our world, Mind Oasis aims to utilize it to augment mental wellness while recognizing that the warmth of human touch and interaction remains integral to well-being.

The Mind Oasis mental spa is a unique addition to the city of Barcelona, providing a transformative experience for those seeking mental relaxation and overall well-being. As the first of its kind to debut in Spain, this innovative concept is poised to redefine the relationship between mental wellness and self-care.

Share this: Facebook

X

