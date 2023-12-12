Mindfulness for the moment – ​​health check

Saturday afternoon. Shopping done. Now it’s the South German’s turn. The editorial on the first page is about the coalition crisis. One knows. Second page – it takes my breath away for a moment: On pages 2 and 3 there is a full-page advertisement from BMW promoting the BMW i7.

The BMW i7 is an “ecomobile”, electric. The basic model reportedly costs 115,000 euros and purrs quietly through the landscape with 455 hp, which is not stated in the ad. It’s about “mindfulness for the moment”, at least that’s what it says above the ad and it doesn’t mean mindfulness for money or even for the road.

“The BMW i7 is a feast for the senses. The optional BMW Theater Screen promises a very special experience. The impressive 31.3-inch display rises elegantly from the roof lining and offers entertainment like in the cinema. With an optional sound system, 4D shakers in the seats allow the sounds of the sound system to be felt, while hidden speakers in the headrests are able to transform the vehicle into a concert hall.”

Of course, car manufacturers are also aware of their ecological responsibility. After all, the enjoyment of traveling to the concert hall should not be marred by a guilty conscience:

“Modern luxury also means keeping an eye on the ecological footprint. Carefully selected materials are used in the interior of the BMW i7, combining maximum quality standards with a contribution to sustainability.”

Among other things, BMW uses “fishing nets recovered from the sea” as raw material for the floor cladding. Would there even be a gentle breeze of sea air blowing through the car?

“Mindfulness for the moment.” If I follow this request, even if I am certainly not intended, what thoughts come to mind? On page 1, the traffic light crisis, partly because the Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling means there is no money to combat climate change. What to do? The rich should not be taxed more heavily; instead, according to Merz and Lindner, citizens’ money should be saved for the poor. They don’t buy cars in the luxury segment anyway, only the southern Germans sell them.

I know there has always been opulent wealth, at all times. And at least the next few pages in Süddeutsche don’t include advertising for superyachts, but rather the war in Ukraine and other disastrous news from all over the world. If I then listen very carefully to myself, for a moment or two, then I again have this uneasy feeling that something is not right in our society and that the gender asterisks are really not our biggest problem. Maybe you can also give yourself a moment of mindfulness.

———————————-

Addendum: On page 52 of the same SZ issue there is an interview with the Dortmund philosophy professor Christian Neuhäuser about the rich and the moral problem of excessive wealth. They probably didn’t want to place the BMW advertising anywhere near this interview.

