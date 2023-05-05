“Minds in short”, the competition for mental health users and operators (05/05/2023)

“From Old to New…. At least I try! Postcards from my territory between origins and changes” the title of the 2023 edition in which they will be able to participate groups made up of guests and operators of CTA (Assisted Therapeutic Community), housing communities, associations, cooperatives, residential and semi-residential structures or groups specifically set up and formed by at least 4 people coordinated by mental health operators.

There is time until to 31 May to register for the competition for free, then having time until November 30 to deliver the works.

The short films will deal with and tell: uses and customs of their own territory, cultures and traditions, origins, belongings, rites of passage and individual and collective changes.

«Certainly double the intent of “Minds in short” – he explains Rosanna Nardo, president of the Assisted Therapeutic Community “Path of Life” – because on the one hand there is the activity linked to the creation of the short films for the competition; on the other, the realization of scientific research on the therapeutic efficacy of expressive techniques in the therapeutic-rehabilitative pathways of psychiatric patients. This is the most important aspect for us because it allows us to promote and share with the entire scientific community processes of internal change in the therapeutic-rehabilitative pathways of psychiatric patients».

The making of the short film thus becomes an opportunity and a testing ground to promote networking, stimulate creativity and artistic and social skills of each participant.