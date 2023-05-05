“Minds in short”, the competition for mental health users and operators (05/05/2023)

It starts from the consideration that art, dance, music, cinema and theater are often used in psychiatric rehabilitation through specific laboratory courses, enhancing the person’s resources and promoting new ones.
The fact, then, that in the first edition, “aired” in 2020, 60 works were created throughout Italy, made us decide to reply “You lie short”, national short film competition (max 15 minutes) promoted by the Assisted Therapeutic Community “Path of life” of the entrepreneurial group Xenia Salus s.r.l.makes use of the collaboration of Intents s.r.l. and of the Sicilian section of the Italian Society of Psychosocial Rehabilitation.
“From Old to New…. At least I try! Postcards from my territory between origins and changes” the title of the 2023 edition in which they will be able to participate groups made up of guests and operators of CTA (Assisted Therapeutic Community), housing communities, associations, cooperatives, residential and semi-residential structures or groups specifically set up and formed by at least 4 people coordinated by mental health operators.
There is time until to 31 May to register for the competition for free, then having time until November 30 to deliver the works.
The short films will deal with and tell: uses and customs of their own territory, cultures and traditions, origins, belongings, rites of passage and individual and collective changes.
«Certainly double the intent of “Minds in short” – he explains Rosanna Nardo, president of the Assisted Therapeutic Community “Path of Life” – because on the one hand there is the activity linked to the creation of the short films for the competition; on the other, the realization of scientific research on the therapeutic efficacy of expressive techniques in the therapeutic-rehabilitative pathways of psychiatric patients. This is the most important aspect for us because it allows us to promote and share with the entire scientific community processes of internal change in the therapeutic-rehabilitative pathways of psychiatric patients».
The making of the short film thus becomes an opportunity and a testing ground to promote networking, stimulate creativity and artistic and social skills of each participant.
The project is even wider, whose gaze goes beyond the competition. Many, in fact, are its objectives which envisage the possibility of: enhancing social empowerment, as well as the sense of self-efficacy and self-esteem in the participants; enhance creative, divergent and artistic thinking; fostering alternative modes of communication through artistic expression; encourage the sharing, reflection and elaboration of patients’ lives and life experiences using the creative process in the making a short film as a “trigger”, a “stimulus” that activates cognitive and emotional processes related to the elaboration of experiences; reduce social stigma; foster formal and informal relational networks between structures, patients and mental health professionals; foster communication and partnership between rehabilitation services, institutions and structures.
Returning, however, to “You lie short”, it must be said that participation also provides for the administration – before the start of the works and at the conclusion of the same – of a test for evaluate any therapeutic effects in enhancing recovery and social empowerment as well as the perceived stigma. There are also call conferences between the group of patients/operators of the Community promoting the project and each participating group, in order to share the status of the works for the realization of the short film, but also to facilitate knowledge and the development of relationships between the participants and foster networking between structures and services dealing with psychiatric rehabilitation.
Registration must be formalized no later than May 31, 2023 by filling in the registration form and the “Disclaimer and Data Processing” available on the website www.sentieroperlavita.it
Short films, on the other hand, will have to be sent no later than November 30, 2023 at the email address: [email protected] together with a Google form containing a “monitoring questionnaire” of the project carried out. To examine them will be a gtechnical law made up of mental health and cinema professionals, a popular jury it’s a media who will evaluate the works through the social channels of the competition.
The works received by 30 November 2023 will be uploaded on the official YouTube page of the project and published on a Facebook page of the competition and on the website www.sentieroperlavita.it. They will then be subjected to the evaluation of the three separate juries which will follow up on three separate rankings which will be announced on the project’s Facebook page. The winner, elected by each jury, will be awarded at the final event.