Mineral oil: This is how vegan burger patties fare at ÖKO-TEST

From crispy fried vegetable patties to spicy bean and grain creations: Vegan patties offer a wealth of possibilities – without any animal ingredients. The selection of vegan and vegetarian burger patties is huge. But not all products are equally good, as the test by ÖKO-TEST experts shows.

In the 07/2023 issue, the experts examined a total of 17 vegan burger patties from the (deep) refrigerated shelves of supermarkets and discounters, including six organic products.

The experts checked the vegan patties for flavor additives on the declaration. In addition, the organic testers checked whether the declared nutritional values ​​and salt content match those of the laboratory analysis. The laboratory also examined the plant-based patties for pesticides, mineral oil components and residues from cleaning agents containing chlorine. The taste of the vegetable patties was also judged.

The test winners

Five vegan burger patties scored “very good”, three times the testers awarded the grade “good”. Contrary to expectations, the two cheapest are among the best. The test winners include:

Food For Future Vegan burger patties from Penny 115 grams for approx. 1 euro Best choice vegan burger patties from Rewe 115 grams for approx. 1 euro (view at Rewe) Red lentil burger vegan from Alnatura 80 grams for 1.45 euros (at Alnatura view)

Mineralölbelastung in Veggie-Patties

Seven plant-based burger patties ended up in the middle with the grade “satisfactory” or “sufficient”, including products from Rossmann and Rügenwalder Mühle.

Some products also show in the test: Vegan is not automatically the better option. Mineral oil components could be detected in the laboratory. In three vegan patties from Dm, Followfood and Block House the experts found mineral oil aromatic hydrocarbons (MOAH). These are considered highly questionable, since the MOAH can also contain carcinogenic compounds. Due to the significantly increased concentrations of saturated mineral oil hydrocarbons (MOSH), the My Veggie Day The Wonder Burger from Aldi Nord/Aldi Süd rated negative in the test.

The good news: Apart from the ingredients, almost all vegan burger patties were convincing in terms of taste, here there was only a few criticisms.

You can read the detailed test for a fee at ÖKO-TEST.

