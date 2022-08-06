The alarm goes off staphylococcus aureus for a well-known brand of mineral water present in supermarkets in Italy. After sampling carried out on the production site which found the presence of the contamination indicator, in fact, the company Gran Guizza, manufacturer ofGuizza mineral waterannounced that it had taken steps to withdraw batches of product that could cause many problems to human health.

Staphylococcal alarm, the recall

Gran Guizza herself communicated the possible problem of contamination, and with a note announced that it had withdrawn following the positive sampling of Arte Abruzzo, on behalf of Sian of breaking latest news, at the production site of Popoli. “The company invites you not to consume the products belonging to the lots subject to withdrawal. It also specifies that the recall refers only and exclusively to the products mentioned and limited to the lots indicated “, it reads.

The withdrawal, in fact, was also issued by the Ministry of Health on the government website, where it is still available to consult the document with the identification data of the product and the manufacturer (here the direct link), which in collaboration with the manufacturing company is trying to ascertain the causes of the contamination and the resolution of the problem. Specifically, the contaminated production batches are:

The water affected by the withdrawal is sold in pack of 6 bottles of 1.5 liters each, produced in the Gran Guizza Spa plant, in Valle Reale, SS 17, 65026, Popoli (breaking latest news). It has been withdrawn from the points of sale, but if you have already bought it, not the advice is not to consume it and return it to the point of sale, which will refund or replace the product (here we talked about the withdrawal of some batches of pasta).

Staphylococcus aureus, what it is and the risks

The microbiological risk that affects the two lots of Guizza water is due to the presence of Staphylococcus aureusa gram positive bacterium that can cause awide range of symptoms. Staphylococci, in particular, are bacteria present on the skin and in the oral cavity of people, often in a harmless or useful way to the body, with the bacterium that is limited to colonizing or triggering the infection years after exposure.

But it can also cause very serious infections, usually with skin damage. Infections can be transmitted by physical contact, typically through contaminated hands, and those who are immunocompromised and those who use invasive medical devices are particularly at risk of infection.

Staphylococcus aureus food poisoning causes symptoms such as:

nausea ;

; headache ;

; severe and frequent abdominal pain i;

i; diarrhea ;

; sudden fever (rarely);

(rarely); exhaustion

Infections can cause encephalitis, endocarditis, septic arthritis and high fever, resulting in hospitalization.

How to cure staph infection

If you suffer from some of the symptoms of staph aureus infection, however, there is nothing to worry about. Many infections, in fact, they heal without medical treatment. However, some skin infections require draining, and in some cases antibiotics may be required. More severe infectionsi, on the other hand, require hospitalization and administration of antibiotics into a vein.

Infections, due to the bacterium’s resistance to antibiotics, are sometimes difficult to cure, although antibiotics suitable for these infections are also available today.